Munhall, PA

High School Football winning coaches

By Samantha Magill
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

After an explosive night of football on Friday night, the WPIAL has named it's champions. Rob Pratte interviewed all of the winning coaches on this Sunday's Black and Gold Sunday show; Kim Niedbala (Union), Ray Braszo (Steel Valley), Matt Humbert (Belle Vernon), and Mike Warfield (Aliquippa).

