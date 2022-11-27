Texans rookie Derek Stingley Jr. among inactive players against Dolphins

As expected, Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Stingley, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, is among seven inactive players for Sunday's game. This is the second consecutive game he'll miss due to the injury.

It is poor timing for the Texans, going up against the league's fiercest passing attack. The Dolphins lead the NFL in passing yards per attempt, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. They also have the league's most efficient passing offense, per Football Outsiders.

Other Texans inactive players:

TE Brevin Jordan

WR Amari Rodgers

RB Eno Benjamin

LB Garret Wallow

DL Thomas Booker

OL Austin Deculus