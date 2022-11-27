Read full article on original website
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Huskies Lose Both Big Men, Rally from 18 Down Only to Fall to OSU
The UW made a valiant effort in the face of all kinds of hardship, but couldn't pull out the game at the end.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, December 2, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
3 former Cleveland Cavaliers who could be helping the team right now
The Cleveland Cavaliers could use some help on defense. We knew that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be the best defensive unit in the NBA, and at least Mitchell is trying but the two fo them together have just been plain awful. They’re easy to beat off the dribble and Garland doesn’t do a great job keeping his heels off the floor. It’s no wonder the Cavs can be beaten with the extra pass.
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Utah stuns No. 4 Arizona on 10th anniversary of Utes coaching legend Rick Majerus' death
Unranked Utah's biggest victory of the year, a Pac-12 opening 81-66 upset of No. 4 Arizona on Thursday night, came exactly 10 years after the death of Rick Majerus, the legendary coach who led the Utes to the 1998 national title game.
Big 12 Championship Picks for TCU vs. Kansas State | The Early Reed
The TCU Horned Frogs are a game away from an undefeated regular season, and their first ever trip to the College Football Playoff!. While not technically a home game, the TCU faithful will make the trip from Fort Worth to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship game when they take on the Kansas State Wildcats.
Alabama Football: What could the 2023 QB room look like?
As the Alabama football program prepares to part ways with a generational talent in quarterback Bryce Young, the future of the position is shrouded in mystery. Unlike when Young took the reins from Mac Jones two seasons ago, there is not a clear succession plan in place at the moment.
Cade McNamara transfer destination could give chance for last laugh over Michigan
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara wasted little time deciding his transfer destination. He has reportedly committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Cade McNamara lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy at the start of the 2022 season. In 2023, he’s going to try to put his new team in a position to play spoiler for Michigan.
Late heroics lead Oregon St. past Washington in Pac-12 opener
Dexter Akanno converted a three-point play with eight seconds remaining Thursday night, allowing Oregon State to match last season’s Pac-12
SEC bowl games 2022: Where will every SEC team play in the postseason?
With the college football postseason arriving, here are all of the bowl games that SEC teams are eligible for. The 2022 college football season has reached Conference Championship weekend. Once all the title holders are determined by Saturday, that means all of the bowl game participants will be revealed. When...
Duke basketball superstar shines in front of royalty
Duke basketball superstar Jayson Tatum put on a show in front of the royal family. Playing in front of celebrities in nothing new for former Duke basketball superstar Jayson Tatum but the Most Valuable Player candidate put his abilities on display in front of a unique pair of notable people on Tuesday night.
