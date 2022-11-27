Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Fireworks ignite in Orlando-area warehouse fire leaving several injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people were taken to the hospital following a warehouse fire in Orange County on Thursday evening, fire officials said. Orange County Fire Rescue said dozens of firefighters battled the blaze at 901 Central Florida Parkway in Taft, shortly after 7 p.m. "The unit that was...
fox35orlando.com
Apparent sinkhole closes roads in Lake County
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is advising motorists to avoid the area of Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont, due to an apparent sinkhole. The hole has since been filled, but roads near it remain closed.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with wrong-way driver on SR-520 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver on State Road 520 (SR-520) in Orange County on Thursday after being hit head-on, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of State Road 520 east of State Road...
fox35orlando.com
Man killed after stabbing Daytona Beach officer in face at gas station, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach, Florida, police officer is expected to make a full recovery after he was stabbed in the head with a knife during a fight with a man suspected of trespassing at a gas station on Thursday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. During the fight, the officer fired two shots at the man, who later died at the hospital, police said.
fox35orlando.com
Frustrated storm victims getting answers from Florida DEP about beach destruction
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Frustrated storm victims are finally getting some answers after getting the run around for weeks. Volusia County officials along with Florida Department of Environmental Protection hosted an open house to address emergency permitting for temporary and permanent repairs to coastal structures following Hurricane Ian and Nicole.
WESH
Brevard County deputies searching wooded area for 2 after pursuit
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are searching a wooded area for two people following a pursuit. One of the individuals is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred in the city of Cocoa. A traffic stop was attempted in Volusia County and sparked a chase.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man stops to put out fire at neighbor's house during lunch break
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A Merritt Island man was on his lunch break when he spotted a fire at a neighbor's house and decided to hop the fence and put it out himself. 24-year-old Michael Edens was driving home during a lunch break at his job at Publix when he saw smoke coming from a home about a block away.
fox35orlando.com
Body found possibly 73-year-old Florida man who went missing on Thanksgiving, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A body retrieved from a swampy pond may be that of a missing 73-year-old man who disappeared on Thanksgiving Day, Osceola County Sheriff's Deputy Marcos Lopez said in a Thursday press conference. Deputies said they found the body around 1:10 p.m. nearly one mile from the...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County sees third possible migrant boat wash ashore in just two months
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Three makeshift boats that likely carried migrants have washed up in Brevard County in the past couple of months. While it's not uncommon to see it in south Florida, it's much rarer that far up the coast. In Melbourne Beach, the most recent boat has been...
fox35orlando.com
Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
WESH
FAA: Helicopter crashes at airport in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A helicopter crashed in Titusville Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter's crew reported there was a partial engine failure. FAA said the helicopter crashed around 12:30 p.m. in a grass area at the Space Coast Regional Airport. Two people were in...
fox35orlando.com
Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
fox35orlando.com
Video shows fireworks exploding after SUV crashes into Phantom Fireworks store in Florida
A large fire has sparked at Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne, Florida, sending a column of smoke – and the occasional firework – into the air. Video showed several fire departments and ladder trucks pouring water onto the fireworks business.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport's Terminal C to add new gates
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport's shiny new Terminal C is aiming to get back on track after COVID-19 constraints forced builders to cut back on the number of gates. Plans now filed with the Federal Government will add on four new gates that officials say will increase passenger capacity...
fox35orlando.com
Bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home
HEATHROW, Fla. - A bear was caught sleeping on the doorstep of a Florida resident. A resident in Heathrow discovered the bear curled up and snoozing in front of his house. "It was amazing. I just walked out, and it was like right there in front of me and so close," said Chuck Robbins.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
fox35orlando.com
Phantom Fireworks fire: Fireworks explode after Melbourne fireworks store catches fire
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A large fire has sparked at Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne, Florida, sending a column of smoke – and the occasional firework – into the air. Video showed several fire departments and ladder trucks pouring water onto the fireworks business. The West Melbourne Police Department...
WESH
3 people taken to hospital after Brevard County crash, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on U.S. 1 in Port St. John. Three people were transported to trauma centers following the crash. Fire Rescue said there was one other person who did not want to be...
fox35orlando.com
Mystery items found at beach in Daytona Beach Shores
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are working to learn more information about mystery items discovered at a Volusia County beach last week. Captain Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said the items were found in the 2800 block of Daytona Beach Shores. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials believe the...
One killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Volusia County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. Saturday on Reynolds Road and Sylvan Road. Law enforcement said that the 69-year-old driver lost control on a curve and veered off the road.
