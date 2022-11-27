DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach, Florida, police officer is expected to make a full recovery after he was stabbed in the head with a knife during a fight with a man suspected of trespassing at a gas station on Thursday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. During the fight, the officer fired two shots at the man, who later died at the hospital, police said.

