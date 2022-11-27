ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Apparent sinkhole closes roads in Lake County

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is advising motorists to avoid the area of Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont, due to an apparent sinkhole. The hole has since been filled, but roads near it remain closed.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after stabbing Daytona Beach officer in face at gas station, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach, Florida, police officer is expected to make a full recovery after he was stabbed in the head with a knife during a fight with a man suspected of trespassing at a gas station on Thursday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. During the fight, the officer fired two shots at the man, who later died at the hospital, police said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Frustrated storm victims getting answers from Florida DEP about beach destruction

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Frustrated storm victims are finally getting some answers after getting the run around for weeks. Volusia County officials along with Florida Department of Environmental Protection hosted an open house to address emergency permitting for temporary and permanent repairs to coastal structures following Hurricane Ian and Nicole.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FAA: Helicopter crashes at airport in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A helicopter crashed in Titusville Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter's crew reported there was a partial engine failure. FAA said the helicopter crashed around 12:30 p.m. in a grass area at the Space Coast Regional Airport. Two people were in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando International Airport's Terminal C to add new gates

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport's shiny new Terminal C is aiming to get back on track after COVID-19 constraints forced builders to cut back on the number of gates. Plans now filed with the Federal Government will add on four new gates that officials say will increase passenger capacity...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home

HEATHROW, Fla. - A bear was caught sleeping on the doorstep of a Florida resident. A resident in Heathrow discovered the bear curled up and snoozing in front of his house. "It was amazing. I just walked out, and it was like right there in front of me and so close," said Chuck Robbins.
HEATHROW, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mystery items found at beach in Daytona Beach Shores

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are working to learn more information about mystery items discovered at a Volusia County beach last week. Captain Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said the items were found in the 2800 block of Daytona Beach Shores. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials believe the...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy