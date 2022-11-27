ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Dallas Mavericks (9-9) close out their three-game East Coast road trip with a game Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5). Tip-off is 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Mavericks vs. Bucks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Mavericks have lost 3 straight games and have dropped 4 of their last 5. Saturday night, as 2.5-point road favorites, they lost 105-100 to the Toronto Raptors. The Under hit in that game with the projected total at 214.5.

The Bucks are 5-5 in their last 10 games, alternating wins and losses for the last 6 games. They last played Friday night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers at home as 4-points favorites 117-102.

Mavericks at Bucks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:25 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Mavericks +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Bucks -260 (bet $260 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Mavericks +6.5 (-110) | Bucks -6.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 214.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Mavericks at Bucks key injuries

Mavericks

  • None

Bucks

  • G Pat Connaughton (illness) questionable
  • F Serge Ibaka (illness) out
  • F Joe Ingles (knee) out
  • G Khris Middleton (wrist) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Mavericks at Bucks picks and predictions

Prediction

Bucks 110, Mavericks 101

Dallas struggles on the road. They are 1-6 so far this season away from home, while the Bucks are 10-2 at home. The Mavs’ only road was was their season opener in Phoenix. They have lost their last 6 road games.

The Bucks and Mavs each split their home and road games last season in their 4 meetings.

However, a moneyline bet on the favorite here won’t make you much money. It isn’t worth the action.

PASS.

The Mavericks have failed to cover the spread in 9 of their last 10 games. They have only covered the spread once this season as an underdog — their season opener. They are 4-13-1 ATS overall.

The Bucks are 11-7 ATS overall and 3-2 ATS at home. Four of their last 5 wins have been by more than 6 points.

BET BUCKS -6.5 (-110).

The trends say take the Under.

The Under is 6-0 in the last 6 games for the Bucks that followed an ATS win. The Under is 4-0 in games following when the Bucks win by at least 10 — they won their last game by 15.

The Under has hit in 7 of the Bucks last 8 games following a win.

They are 8-10 O/U this season.

BET UNDER 214.5 (-110).

Comments / 0

 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

