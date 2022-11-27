ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana at Air Force odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Montana Grizzlies (3-3) and Air Force Falcons (3-3) tangle in a Sunday contest in Colorado Springs. The opening tip at Clune Arena is slated for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Montana vs. Air Force odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Montana got off to an 0-2 start but is 3-1 since. The Grizzlies’ last outing was a 63-51 home win Tuesday against NAIA Montana State-Northern — in a game with no betting line. The Grizzlies’ defense was solid, holding the visiting Lights to 33.9% shooting (20 of 59) from the field. The Grizzlies have held foes to a 36.2% mark from the field over their last 4 games.

The Falcons are at home for their 6th consecutive game. They are 3-2 straight up and 2-3 against the spread (ATS) across the first 5. Air Force last played Wednesday, failing to cover a 19-point spread in a 64-51 win over Mississippi Valley State.

Montana at Air Force odds

  • Moneyline: Montana +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Air Force -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Montana +2.5 (-115) | Air Force -2.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 123.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Montana at Air Force picks and predictions

Prediction

Air Force 66, Montana 63

When these teams met last December, Montana whipped Air Force 66-48 with the Grizzlies covering as 7-point home favorites. Expect this one to be closer with the Grizzlies having a younger squad and the game being at Air Force.

No room for profit here: PASS.

Montana was clocked pretty good in its 2 road games so far this season — 91-63 as 3-point underdogs Nov. 8 at Duquesne, and 86-64 as 18-point dogs 3 days later at Xavier. But those games were against superior foes.

Air Force -2.5 (-105) is a lean here, but it will be close. I’m going to PASS and focus on the O/U below.

Both teams play at a slow tempo, hence the low total of 123.5. Both have also struggled in avoiding turnovers, so that amps up the opportunity for some easy transition buckets. Both sides fire a lot of 3’s and get a healthy number of free-throw opportunities.

In a close game that spirals upward late, BACK OVER 123.5 (-110).

