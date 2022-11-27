Montana at Air Force odds, picks and predictions

The Montana Grizzlies (3-3) and Air Force Falcons (3-3) tangle in a Sunday contest in Colorado Springs. The opening tip at Clune Arena is slated for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Montana vs. Air Force odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Montana got off to an 0-2 start but is 3-1 since. The Grizzlies’ last outing was a 63-51 home win Tuesday against NAIA Montana State-Northern — in a game with no betting line. The Grizzlies’ defense was solid, holding the visiting Lights to 33.9% shooting (20 of 59) from the field. The Grizzlies have held foes to a 36.2% mark from the field over their last 4 games.

The Falcons are at home for their 6th consecutive game. They are 3-2 straight up and 2-3 against the spread (ATS) across the first 5. Air Force last played Wednesday, failing to cover a 19-point spread in a 64-51 win over Mississippi Valley State.

Montana at Air Force odds

Montana at Air Force picks and predictions

Prediction

Air Force 66, Montana 63

When these teams met last December, Montana whipped Air Force 66-48 with the Grizzlies covering as 7-point home favorites. Expect this one to be closer with the Grizzlies having a younger squad and the game being at Air Force.

No room for profit here: PASS.

Montana was clocked pretty good in its 2 road games so far this season — 91-63 as 3-point underdogs Nov. 8 at Duquesne, and 86-64 as 18-point dogs 3 days later at Xavier. But those games were against superior foes.

Air Force -2.5 (-105) is a lean here, but it will be close. I’m going to PASS and focus on the O/U below.

Both teams play at a slow tempo, hence the low total of 123.5. Both have also struggled in avoiding turnovers, so that amps up the opportunity for some easy transition buckets. Both sides fire a lot of 3’s and get a healthy number of free-throw opportunities.

In a close game that spirals upward late, BACK OVER 123.5 (-110).

