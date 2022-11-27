ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juOJW_0jP6d7hf00

The Washington Wizards (10-9) visit TD Garden Sunday to take on the Boston Celtics (15-4). Tip is set for 6 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wizards vs. Celtics odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Celtics defeated the Sacramento Kings 122-104 on Friday, covering as 7.5-point favorites. Boston has covered 7 of its last 9 games and the Celtics have won 2 straight by double figures.

The Celtics rank No. 1 in points per game (119.8) and top 5 in field goal percentage, 3-point shooting and free-throw shooting, making them a formidable opponent. Boston is 11-8 against the spread (ATS) this season.

Washington is 8-9-2 ATS this season and just 3-5 straight up on the road. The Wizards are just 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5.

The strength for this Wizards team is defense, which is forcing opponents to shoot the 4th-worst field goal percentage this season. G Bradley Beal leads the team offensively, averaging 23.1 points per game.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Wizards at Celtics odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Wizards +240 (bet $100 to win $240) | Celtics -290 (bet $290 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Wizards +7.5 (-110) | Celtics -7.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 221.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Wizards at Celtics key injuries

Wizards

  • F Rui Hachimura (ankle) questionable

Celtics

  • F Jayson Tatum (ankle) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Wizards at Celtics picks and predictions

Prediction

Celtics 112, Wizards 109

PASS.

Boston, even without its leading scorer, is deep. I wouldn’t back Washington at +240 to win outright given that Boston is 8-1 at home and the Wizards are 3-5 on the road.

Nonetheless, there is value to take the points with Washington.

BET WIZARDS +7.5 (-110).

Washington has struggled to cover of late, but prior to its last 5 misses, the Wizards had 5 straight ATS wins. The Wizards are also 6-3 straight up in their last 9, so they are a capable side.

The Celtics were 2-4 without Tatum last season, and playing for the 1st time this season without its leading scorer may lead Boston to struggle a little offensively.

Tatum has been pivotal in the Celtics’ league-best offense, but with a regressing defense, allowing the 14th-most points per game, Washington, which has elite shotmakers, should be able to hang close.

LEAN UNDER 221.5 (-110).

The Celtics are 1-4 O/U in their last 5 games. The Wizards are 2-2 O/U in their last 4.

Neither team ranks in the top 15 in pace. The tempo of this game should be slower with Boston 18th in pace and the Wizards 23rd.

Also, neither team ranks in the top 20 in offensive rebounding rate, so extra opportunities with a shortened shot clock may not be there either. Expect a slow battle, and the Under 221.5 (-110) is the better option here.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' Joe Mazzulla named Coach of the Month

The accolades for the month of November (and some of October) continue to roll in for the Boston Celtics with the league naming Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla their Eastern Conference Coach of the Month. In an interesting twist given Jayson Tatum and the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker won the East and West Players of the Month awards, the West honors for Coach of the Month went to Suns head coach Monty Williams.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

The NFC race is wide open in 2022, with six weeks remaining in the regular season. For a long time, earning a bye week was paramount to representing the conference in the Super Bowl. For eight straight seasons, from 2012 through 2019, a team that earned a bye week made it to the Super Bowl. That’s changed with the addition of the seventh playoff seed over the last two seasons. The shift means only the top seed has a bye and since the conference has been won by teams needing to get through all three rounds of the playoffs. First Tom Brady and the Bucs went from the wild-card spot and last year Matt Stafford led the NFC West-champion Rams to the Lombardi.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant was impressed by Maryland’s ‘killer’ Diamond Miller after she drained a sweet game-winner to upset Notre Dame

Diamond Miller silenced the crowd in South Bend, Indiana and any critics she or the Maryland Terrapins might have had Thursday night. With 15 seconds left in one of the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge games, No. 20 Maryland was tied 72-72 on the road with No. 7 Notre Dame. The Terps had the ball, and quite a bit was on the line for them.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy