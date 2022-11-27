Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

The Washington Wizards (10-9) visit TD Garden Sunday to take on the Boston Celtics (15-4). Tip is set for 6 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wizards vs. Celtics odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Celtics defeated the Sacramento Kings 122-104 on Friday, covering as 7.5-point favorites. Boston has covered 7 of its last 9 games and the Celtics have won 2 straight by double figures.

The Celtics rank No. 1 in points per game (119.8) and top 5 in field goal percentage, 3-point shooting and free-throw shooting, making them a formidable opponent. Boston is 11-8 against the spread (ATS) this season.

Washington is 8-9-2 ATS this season and just 3-5 straight up on the road. The Wizards are just 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5.

The strength for this Wizards team is defense, which is forcing opponents to shoot the 4th-worst field goal percentage this season. G Bradley Beal leads the team offensively, averaging 23.1 points per game.

Wizards at Celtics odds

Moneyline (ML) : Wizards +240 (bet $100 to win $240) | Celtics -290 (bet $290 to win $100)

: Wizards +240 (bet $100 to win $240) | Celtics -290 (bet $290 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Wizards +7.5 (-110) | Celtics -7.5 (-110)

: Wizards +7.5 (-110) | Celtics -7.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 221.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Wizards at Celtics key injuries

Wizards

F Rui Hachimura (ankle) questionable

Celtics

F Jayson Tatum (ankle) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Wizards at Celtics picks and predictions

Prediction

Celtics 112, Wizards 109

PASS.

Boston, even without its leading scorer, is deep. I wouldn’t back Washington at +240 to win outright given that Boston is 8-1 at home and the Wizards are 3-5 on the road.

Nonetheless, there is value to take the points with Washington.

BET WIZARDS +7.5 (-110).

Washington has struggled to cover of late, but prior to its last 5 misses, the Wizards had 5 straight ATS wins. The Wizards are also 6-3 straight up in their last 9, so they are a capable side.

The Celtics were 2-4 without Tatum last season, and playing for the 1st time this season without its leading scorer may lead Boston to struggle a little offensively.

Tatum has been pivotal in the Celtics’ league-best offense, but with a regressing defense, allowing the 14th-most points per game, Washington, which has elite shotmakers, should be able to hang close.

LEAN UNDER 221.5 (-110).

The Celtics are 1-4 O/U in their last 5 games. The Wizards are 2-2 O/U in their last 4.

Neither team ranks in the top 15 in pace. The tempo of this game should be slower with Boston 18th in pace and the Wizards 23rd.

Also, neither team ranks in the top 20 in offensive rebounding rate, so extra opportunities with a shortened shot clock may not be there either. Expect a slow battle, and the Under 221.5 (-110) is the better option here.

