Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 SE: Inaugural Dimensity 8200-powered smartphone specs and second colorway allegedly leak ahead of to-be-rescheduled launch
IQOO had planned to launch its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones 1 day after Xiaomi debuted their 13-series rivals with the same brand-new processor. However, the latter has now followed the former in announcing the postponement of this upcoming major press conference. The Vivo sub-brand also now pledges...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro specs sheets leak as Xiaomi teases new floating telephoto camera
Information about the Xiaomi 13 series is arriving thick and fast, with Xiaomi showcasing camera samples and confirming more specifications earlier today. Subsequently, the company has outlined how the new telephoto camera in the Xiaomi 13 Pro works, which it describes as featuring a ‘floating lens’. Embedded below, the 20-second video highlights the camera’s two moving lens groups; typically, telephoto cameras have one.
notebookcheck.net
MIUI 14 changelog leaks detailing Xiaomi’s changes for ‘Project Razor’
Kacper Skrzypek has leaked what appears to be the full changelog for MIUI 14, Xiaomi’s next major smartphone and tablet OS update. Posted on Twitter, it seems that Skrzypek discovered the changelog on MIUI servers. It is worth stressing that the image below has been translated from Chinese, which means that its full features may only apply to the MIUI 14 China ROM. Xiaomi is likely to bring across the lion share of the changes listed below, though.
notebookcheck.net
MIUI 14: Xiaomi boasts OS update is ‘light as a swallow’ thanks to Project Razor cutbacks
Xiaomi has shared a few details about MIUI 14, an OS update that the company has dubbed ‘Project Razor’. While the name may seem strange at first, Xiaomi claims its focus with MIUI 14 is to reduce or cut system waste, hence the term ‘Project Razor’. As expected, Xiaomi asserts that it will allow people to uninstall more system apps than ever before, with the company going as far as to remark that MIUI 14 will have the ‘fewest non-uninstallable apps’ of any Android-based OS.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Moto X40 renders highlight design changes for Motorola Edge 40 Pro too
@OnLeaks has shared renders of Motorola’s next flagship smartphone, which the company has already started teasing on Chinese social media. For reference, the smartphone will launch in China as the Moto X40, perhaps in two versions, but the Edge 40 Pro elsewhere. @OnLeaks’ renders are not the first sightings of the Moto X40 or Edge 40 Pro, either. Instead, TENAA released hands-on photos with a Moto X40 unit in October.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi describes performance upgrades for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
We do not have to wait long for Xiaomi to deliver the Xiaomi 13 or the Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the company confirming the pair’s outing for December 1. In the meantime, Xiaomi has sought to tease various details about the Xiaomi 13 series, some of which we covered yesterday. The company has now outlined other details though, shown below in various screenshots.
notebookcheck.net
POCO X5 Pro 5G: First signs of three regional model variants emerge for next-generation Xiaomi mid-range smartphone
The POCO X5 Pro 5G has reared its head on IMEI databases, with Xiaomi having developed the 22101320G, 22101320C and 22101320I. As Xiaomi fans may know, 'G', 'C' and 'I' suffixes denote global, Chinese and Indian model variants, with Xiaomi still electing to run numerous MIUI distributions simultaneously. Incidentally, IMEI databases return global and Indian variants as the POCO X5 Pro 5G, not the POCO X5, as was the case previously.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit Falcon: Indian launch teasers for the new top-end titanium smartwatch go live
Accessory Launch Software Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. The Falcon is Amazfit's new flagship for its Performance range of smartwatches. It is touted as packing all of its brand's best and newest health- and fitness-tracking features, route-storage and real-time navigation included (possibly dependent on the latest update to its build of Zepp OS).
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi confirms Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro camera specifications while showcasing sample photos
Xiaomi has revealed more details about the Xiaomi 13 series, despite delaying its release indefinitely. Having already outlined what performance upgrades we should expect between the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 13 series, the company has now shared several camera samples from both smartphones. As always, we recommend treating these photos as what the Xiaomi 13 or Xiaomi 13 Pro could achieve in ideal conditions; Xiaomi may have altered these images using photo editing software, too.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stops by FCC as possible release date unearthed
The FCC has published numerous documents for the SM-S918B, an unreleased Samsung smartphone thought to be the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Arriving a day after equivalents for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus emerged, the documents shed a few details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra ahead of its release in early 2023. While the FCC has not leaked device photos, it has outlined changes from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra release window leaks
South Korean newspaper Korea JoongAng Daily claims to have obtained about the hardware launch event for the Galaxy S23, currently expected to consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Unsurprisingly, Samsung will leverage another ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event, with the company content with re-using the name for every hardware launch event.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing phone (1) Android 13 open beta program begins to accept registrations
Carl Pei's new mobile tech OEM has now announced that the next major software update for its phone (1) will be Nothing OS 1.5 based on Android 13. Then again, the upgrade is not quite ready for prime-time yet: the company has in fact now confirmed that it is at the open beta stage of testing.
notebookcheck.net
Sharkoon RGB Wave debuts as an efficient ATX case with 3D wave design front panel
International supplier of PC components and peripherals Sharkoon Technologies has just unleashed a new ATX case. The Sharkoon RGB Wave features a front panel optimized for improved airflow thanks to a 3D wave design, four pre-installed fans (one in the back and three behind the front panel), as well as RGB lighting.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | AMD Ryzen 5 5600 price drops 41% on Amazon
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 arrived as a cheaper and less potent alternative to the Ryzen 5 5600X more than a year after its introduction. Released alongside the Ryzen 5 5500, the Ryzen 5 5600 has 6 cores, 12 threads, and a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz that goes up to a 4.4 GHz boost speed. Like its siblings, this processor is unlocked and ships with a Wraith Stealth air cooler.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S2: Company outlines sizes, colours and advanced health feature
While Xiaomi has now postponed its December 1 hardware launch event, it continues to reveal more details about its upcoming products. For example, shortly before today’s announcement, Xiaomi showcased camera specifications and samples of the Xiaomi 13 series, the details of which we have covered separately. Additionally, the company has outlined a few Watch S2 tidbits, including an advanced health tracking feature.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Router 10000, Sound Pro and possible PC set to launch during the OEM's major December 2022 product event
Xiaomi has taken to calling its upcoming major press conference the "13 & MIUI 14" event on Weibo; however, it has already become apparent that the launch goes beyond even brand-new top-end Android smartphones and their new OS skin. Now, the OEM's "Smart Ecology" division has indicated that it will join in the fun with its own latest products.
notebookcheck.net
COI Uno5 Projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness will shortly begin crowdfunding
The COI Uno5 Projector will shortly begin crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company makes the slightly unusual claim that it is the world’s first projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness and certified pre-installed Netflix, meaning you do not need to download the app or connect a device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. The gadget has a native 1080p resolution with support for 4K content and HDR10.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13900KS specifications and price appear in early listings alongside locked Raptor Lake SKUs
It is expected that Intel will release new 13th gen “Raptor Lake” SKUs in the upcoming months. First spotted by @momomo_us on Twitter, early product listings from PC-Canada seem to confirm that Intel is getting ready to launch cheaper Raptor Lake chips as well as a powerful Core i9-13900KS. Although the listings don’t provide detailed hardware information, we can see pricing, core counts, cache sizes, and boost clocks of the CPUs.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung presents GDDR6W standard with doubled capacity over GDDR6X and bandwidth that almost matches HBM2E
Thanks to the new FOWLP production process, the GDDR6W dies have the same size as the GDDR6X ones, but come with 32 Gb capacity instead of 16 Gb and the I/O pin count is also doubled. System-level bandwidth can reach 1.4 TB/s with 512 I/O pins, while HBM2E offers 1.6 TB/s through 4096 pins, making Samsung's new memory standard considerably more efficient.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung asserts significant increase in shipments of foldable smartphones to business customers
5G Android Business Foldable Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Samsung's premium foldable mobile devices have only been around for a few years now; however, the OEM now asserts that they are already becoming more "mainstream" in 2022, with an estimated 16 million unit shipped worldwide by the end of the year (or 73% more compared to the end of 2021), up to 80% of which are thought to be from the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lines.
Comments / 0