notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro specs sheets leak as Xiaomi teases new floating telephoto camera

Information about the Xiaomi 13 series is arriving thick and fast, with Xiaomi showcasing camera samples and confirming more specifications earlier today. Subsequently, the company has outlined how the new telephoto camera in the Xiaomi 13 Pro works, which it describes as featuring a ‘floating lens’. Embedded below, the 20-second video highlights the camera’s two moving lens groups; typically, telephoto cameras have one.
notebookcheck.net

MIUI 14 changelog leaks detailing Xiaomi’s changes for ‘Project Razor’

Kacper Skrzypek has leaked what appears to be the full changelog for MIUI 14, Xiaomi’s next major smartphone and tablet OS update. Posted on Twitter, it seems that Skrzypek discovered the changelog on MIUI servers. It is worth stressing that the image below has been translated from Chinese, which means that its full features may only apply to the MIUI 14 China ROM. Xiaomi is likely to bring across the lion share of the changes listed below, though.
notebookcheck.net

MIUI 14: Xiaomi boasts OS update is ‘light as a swallow’ thanks to Project Razor cutbacks

Xiaomi has shared a few details about MIUI 14, an OS update that the company has dubbed ‘Project Razor’. While the name may seem strange at first, Xiaomi claims its focus with MIUI 14 is to reduce or cut system waste, hence the term ‘Project Razor’. As expected, Xiaomi asserts that it will allow people to uninstall more system apps than ever before, with the company going as far as to remark that MIUI 14 will have the ‘fewest non-uninstallable apps’ of any Android-based OS.
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Moto X40 renders highlight design changes for Motorola Edge 40 Pro too

@OnLeaks has shared renders of Motorola’s next flagship smartphone, which the company has already started teasing on Chinese social media. For reference, the smartphone will launch in China as the Moto X40, perhaps in two versions, but the Edge 40 Pro elsewhere. @OnLeaks’ renders are not the first sightings of the Moto X40 or Edge 40 Pro, either. Instead, TENAA released hands-on photos with a Moto X40 unit in October.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi describes performance upgrades for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro

We do not have to wait long for Xiaomi to deliver the Xiaomi 13 or the Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the company confirming the pair’s outing for December 1. In the meantime, Xiaomi has sought to tease various details about the Xiaomi 13 series, some of which we covered yesterday. The company has now outlined other details though, shown below in various screenshots.
notebookcheck.net

POCO X5 Pro 5G: First signs of three regional model variants emerge for next-generation Xiaomi mid-range smartphone

The POCO X5 Pro 5G has reared its head on IMEI databases, with Xiaomi having developed the 22101320G, 22101320C and 22101320I. As Xiaomi fans may know, 'G', 'C' and 'I' suffixes denote global, Chinese and Indian model variants, with Xiaomi still electing to run numerous MIUI distributions simultaneously. Incidentally, IMEI databases return global and Indian variants as the POCO X5 Pro 5G, not the POCO X5, as was the case previously.
notebookcheck.net

Amazfit Falcon: Indian launch teasers for the new top-end titanium smartwatch go live

Accessory Launch Software Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. The Falcon is Amazfit's new flagship for its Performance range of smartwatches. It is touted as packing all of its brand's best and newest health- and fitness-tracking features, route-storage and real-time navigation included (possibly dependent on the latest update to its build of Zepp OS).
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi confirms Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro camera specifications while showcasing sample photos

Xiaomi has revealed more details about the Xiaomi 13 series, despite delaying its release indefinitely. Having already outlined what performance upgrades we should expect between the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 13 series, the company has now shared several camera samples from both smartphones. As always, we recommend treating these photos as what the Xiaomi 13 or Xiaomi 13 Pro could achieve in ideal conditions; Xiaomi may have altered these images using photo editing software, too.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stops by FCC as possible release date unearthed

The FCC has published numerous documents for the SM-S918B, an unreleased Samsung smartphone thought to be the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Arriving a day after equivalents for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus emerged, the documents shed a few details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra ahead of its release in early 2023. While the FCC has not leaked device photos, it has outlined changes from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net

Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra release window leaks

South Korean newspaper Korea JoongAng Daily claims to have obtained about the hardware launch event for the Galaxy S23, currently expected to consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Unsurprisingly, Samsung will leverage another ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event, with the company content with re-using the name for every hardware launch event.
notebookcheck.net

Nothing phone (1) Android 13 open beta program begins to accept registrations

Carl Pei's new mobile tech OEM has now announced that the next major software update for its phone (1) will be Nothing OS 1.5 based on Android 13. Then again, the upgrade is not quite ready for prime-time yet: the company has in fact now confirmed that it is at the open beta stage of testing.
notebookcheck.net

Sharkoon RGB Wave debuts as an efficient ATX case with 3D wave design front panel

International supplier of PC components and peripherals Sharkoon Technologies has just unleashed a new ATX case. The Sharkoon RGB Wave features a front panel optimized for improved airflow thanks to a 3D wave design, four pre-installed fans (one in the back and three behind the front panel), as well as RGB lighting.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | AMD Ryzen 5 5600 price drops 41% on Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 arrived as a cheaper and less potent alternative to the Ryzen 5 5600X more than a year after its introduction. Released alongside the Ryzen 5 5500, the Ryzen 5 5600 has 6 cores, 12 threads, and a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz that goes up to a 4.4 GHz boost speed. Like its siblings, this processor is unlocked and ships with a Wraith Stealth air cooler.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Watch S2: Company outlines sizes, colours and advanced health feature

While Xiaomi has now postponed its December 1 hardware launch event, it continues to reveal more details about its upcoming products. For example, shortly before today’s announcement, Xiaomi showcased camera specifications and samples of the Xiaomi 13 series, the details of which we have covered separately. Additionally, the company has outlined a few Watch S2 tidbits, including an advanced health tracking feature.
notebookcheck.net

COI Uno5 Projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness will shortly begin crowdfunding

The COI Uno5 Projector will shortly begin crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company makes the slightly unusual claim that it is the world’s first projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness and certified pre-installed Netflix, meaning you do not need to download the app or connect a device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. The gadget has a native 1080p resolution with support for 4K content and HDR10.
notebookcheck.net

Intel Core i9-13900KS specifications and price appear in early listings alongside locked Raptor Lake SKUs

It is expected that Intel will release new 13th gen “Raptor Lake” SKUs in the upcoming months. First spotted by @momomo_us on Twitter, early product listings from PC-Canada seem to confirm that Intel is getting ready to launch cheaper Raptor Lake chips as well as a powerful Core i9-13900KS. Although the listings don’t provide detailed hardware information, we can see pricing, core counts, cache sizes, and boost clocks of the CPUs.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung presents GDDR6W standard with doubled capacity over GDDR6X and bandwidth that almost matches HBM2E

Thanks to the new FOWLP production process, the GDDR6W dies have the same size as the GDDR6X ones, but come with 32 Gb capacity instead of 16 Gb and the I/O pin count is also doubled. System-level bandwidth can reach 1.4 TB/s with 512 I/O pins, while HBM2E offers 1.6 TB/s through 4096 pins, making Samsung's new memory standard considerably more efficient.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung asserts significant increase in shipments of foldable smartphones to business customers

5G Android Business Foldable Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Samsung's premium foldable mobile devices have only been around for a few years now; however, the OEM now asserts that they are already becoming more "mainstream" in 2022, with an estimated 16 million unit shipped worldwide by the end of the year (or 73% more compared to the end of 2021), up to 80% of which are thought to be from the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lines.

