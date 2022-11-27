Cascade AIDS Project: Club Q shooting ‘sad, not surprising’

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The LGBTQ+ community, and the rest of America, are still reeling from the shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs , Colo.

A 22-year-old person wearing camouflage and a bullet-proof vest entered Club Q on Nov. 19 – killing five people and injuring 18 others, officials said, until they were subdued by a club patron with the help of others in the establishment

The mass shooting sent shockwaves through communities across the nation and prompted vigils, including several in Portland .

Jonathan Frochtzwajg, a public policy manager for the Cascade AIDS Project described the impact the shooting had on the LGBTQ community.

“It’s incredibly sad, we were obviously heartbroken, but what’s sadder is that it’s not surprising given the climate for transgender and other LGBTQ people in this country right now given that we’ve been here before with the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando and given that we’ve been here before but instead of the LGBTQ community it was, for example, the Black community in the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” Frochtzwajg said.

“The threat of violence hangs over us all, that’s the purpose of anti-LGBTQ hate crimes is to scare and suppress our community,” Frochtzwajg noted. “Before the shooting and after the shooting, we have to overcome that fear of violence just to go out and have fun and be with our community and we’re not going to be intimidated.”

