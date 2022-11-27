ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Cowboys latest roster move has the OBJ sirens blaring

The Dallas Cowboys have been in hot pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster move is quite interesting in how it could relate to OBJ. One thing that is without question, the Dallas Cowboys want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The franchise at virtually every turn has taken available opportunities to express interest in the free-agent receiver.
DALLAS, TX
Patriots embarrass themselves in loss to Bills: Best memes and tweets

The Bills continued their good feelings while piling the bad vibes on the Patriots, who were roundly roasted for their Thursday Night Football performance. Yes, the Bills beat the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Josh Allen made Josh Allen plays. Stefon Diggs was a star. James Cook was literally cooking. The better team won, 24-10.
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)

Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Week 13 Betting Trends and Odds for Every Team, Every Game

Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with a major AFC East showdown between the New England Patriots hosting the Buffalo Bills as a slight home dog. Before you consider wagering on tonight's game, as well as any of the other matchups on Sunday or Monday, it's always helpful to catch up on some of the major trends tallied up throughout the week to help provide some additional perspective on how to handicap these matchups.
Deshaun Watson still isn’t talking about what led to his suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since returning form suspension, but he wold only answer football-related questions. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from civil lawsuits for sexual assault and misconduct alleged by over two dozen women. Even with the 11-game suspension, Watson needed to meet requirements to return. He did so and is now set to make his season debut with the Browns this Sunday, as they face his former team in the Houston Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH
Patriots fans ready to ditch Gillette over Josh Allen commercial

Patriots fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Gillette aired an ad featuring Bills QB Josh Allen during their Thursday Night Football tilt with Buffalo. There aren’t many brands as linked to an NFL team as Gillette and the Patriots. The razor brand has held naming rights to New England’s stadium since its debut season in 2002.
BUFFALO, NY
