Russell Wilson has lost the Broncos locker room, and there’s no going back
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite a disappointing season, and he’s reportedly losing some of his team. Things just keep looking worse and worse for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as the season continues. He reportedly “lost some people in the locker room.”. Things aren’t looking great...
Dak Prescott responds to LeBron James’ comments on Jerry Jones photo
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott responded to LeBron James’ comments about a controversial photo of Jerry Jones by focusing on “grace and change.”. Dak Prescott got pulled into a difficult discussion about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and race relations but he showed no interest in stirring the pot. It...
Allen Lazard knows exactly why Aaron Rodgers is playing through injury
Aaron Rodgers expects to play against the Chicago Bears despite suffering an injury the previous week, and Allen Lazard knows why he wants to play. After Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a rib injury against the Eagles in Week 12, his game status for Week 13 was unknown.
Cowboys latest roster move has the OBJ sirens blaring
The Dallas Cowboys have been in hot pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster move is quite interesting in how it could relate to OBJ. One thing that is without question, the Dallas Cowboys want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The franchise at virtually every turn has taken available opportunities to express interest in the free-agent receiver.
Patriots embarrass themselves in loss to Bills: Best memes and tweets
The Bills continued their good feelings while piling the bad vibes on the Patriots, who were roundly roasted for their Thursday Night Football performance. Yes, the Bills beat the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Josh Allen made Josh Allen plays. Stefon Diggs was a star. James Cook was literally cooking. The better team won, 24-10.
Patrick Mahomes explains meaning behind “Bronze” nickname for new baby
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed a new baby boy who will bear the nickname “Bronze” thanks to his brother, Jackson. Patrick Mahomes became a father for the second time on Monday with the birth of his son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. While the baby boy was...
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
NFL Week 13 Betting Trends and Odds for Every Team, Every Game
Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with a major AFC East showdown between the New England Patriots hosting the Buffalo Bills as a slight home dog. Before you consider wagering on tonight's game, as well as any of the other matchups on Sunday or Monday, it's always helpful to catch up on some of the major trends tallied up throughout the week to help provide some additional perspective on how to handicap these matchups.
Auburn football: Charles Barkley reveals who he wanted as head coach
AU legend Charles Barkley had an opinion of who he wanted to replace Bryan Harsin as Auburn football head coach, and it wasn’t the man they actually hired — that being former Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze. Barkley instead wanted AU to be ready for ‘Prime Time,’...
Deshaun Watson still isn’t talking about what led to his suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since returning form suspension, but he wold only answer football-related questions. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from civil lawsuits for sexual assault and misconduct alleged by over two dozen women. Even with the 11-game suspension, Watson needed to meet requirements to return. He did so and is now set to make his season debut with the Browns this Sunday, as they face his former team in the Houston Texans.
Buffalo Bills showcase organizations during the NFL My Cause My Cleat Program
Buffalo Bills showcase several organizations during the NFL My Cause My Cleat Program Thursday night against the New England Patriots
Patriots fans ready to ditch Gillette over Josh Allen commercial
Patriots fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Gillette aired an ad featuring Bills QB Josh Allen during their Thursday Night Football tilt with Buffalo. There aren’t many brands as linked to an NFL team as Gillette and the Patriots. The razor brand has held naming rights to New England’s stadium since its debut season in 2002.
Damien Harris supporting women’s rights with cleats in Week 13
Damien Harris will support women’s rights with his cleats in Week 13. The NFL’s week of My Cause My Cleats begins on Thursday Night Football. Every year the NFL has a special week where players and coaches don their own uniquely designed cleats representing their chosen charities or organizations.
