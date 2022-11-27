Rumor | OPPO Find X6 Pro will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a MariSilicon X2 co-processor in the first half of 2023

Read full article on original website
Xiaomi reveals new Redmi Pad model variant with more RAM
Xiaomi has introduced a new version of the Redmi Pad, repeating a trick it trotted out with the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in September. As we discussed at the time, Xiaomi released a new memory option roughly a month after announcing the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in China. While that new option bridged the gap between the tablet's entry and mid-range SKUs, the latest Redmi Pad version is the most expensive SKU in the range.
Apple M2 Max processor with 12 cores pops up on Geekbench, up to 20% faster than M1 Max
Apple’s M2 processor launched this year with modest improvements over the original M1 model, and, from what the latest leaked Geekbench test results suggest, the M2 Max chips launching in 2023 might not impress too much, either. The M2 Max is rumored to up the CPU core count from...
NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation: Retailer pricing points to imminent release for AD102-based workstation GPU
VideoCardz has discovered US retailer prices for the RTX 6000, an Ada Generation graphics card that NVIDIA announced in September alongside the RTX 40 series. While pricing varies, all outstrip the RTX A6000, which carried a hefty US$4,650 MSRP. NVIDIA has yet to confirm an MSRP for the RTX 6000, but VideoCardz asserts that the card will officially launch for US$7,349.
MIUI 14: Xiaomi boasts OS update is ‘light as a swallow’ thanks to Project Razor cutbacks
Xiaomi has shared a few details about MIUI 14, an OS update that the company has dubbed ‘Project Razor’. While the name may seem strange at first, Xiaomi claims its focus with MIUI 14 is to reduce or cut system waste, hence the term ‘Project Razor’. As expected, Xiaomi asserts that it will allow people to uninstall more system apps than ever before, with the company going as far as to remark that MIUI 14 will have the ‘fewest non-uninstallable apps’ of any Android-based OS.
Samsung reveals unique UWB-based smart door lock in partnership with Zigbang
Samsung has unveiled the world's first UWB-based smart door lock. The gadget, created in collaboration with Zigbang, lets you unlock your front door purely by standing in front of it. Typically, smart door locks require you to tap your phone against an NFC chip or use a smartphone app. Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology uses radio waves like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for short-distance communications, with a high-frequency band enabling precise distance measurements and sensing the direction of the signal.
Xiaomi Mijia Pure Smart Humidifier Pro Plus Edition with 900 ml/h humidification rate launches
The Xiaomi Mijia Pure Smart Humidifier Pro Plus Edition has arrived in China. The device can deliver up to 900 ml (~30.4 fl. oz) of water per hour, making it 50% more powerful than the previous model. The gadget uses sensors to detect the humidity in the room and automatically adjust its settings accordingly. Xiaomi claims that this system, alongside the lack of misting, helps to prevent water pooling on your floor.
Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping Robot 2S with 4,000 Pa suction power launches
The Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping Robot 2S is now available to pre-order in China. The vacuum has up to 4,000 Pa suction power and is accompanied by a high-speed rotating mop for deep stain removal. You can choose from three water levels, with an intelligent water control tank and a highly absorbent fabric mophead that helps to dry the floors. The robot vacuum cleaner uses 3D obstacle avoidance technology and LDS navigation to plan an efficient route around your home.
Huawei Watch Buds release teased after several leaks
Huawei has finally confirmed the existence of the Watch Buds, nearly nine months after the company filed a trade mark for the device in Europe. More recently, photos and and a video of apparent retail units leaked, in which the smartwatch’s hidden earbuds were shown. While it remains unclear from where the hands-on photos and video originate, Huawei’s teaser video confirms their authenticity.
Amazfit Falcon: Indian launch teasers for the new top-end titanium smartwatch go live
Accessory Launch Software Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. The Falcon is Amazfit's new flagship for its Performance range of smartwatches. It is touted as packing all of its brand's best and newest health- and fitness-tracking features, route-storage and real-time navigation included (possibly dependent on the latest update to its build of Zepp OS).
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition launches as a super-premium Android flagship with up to 18GB of RAM and a new ceramic build
ZTE has now followed through on its promise to launch a new Aerospace Edition for its Axon 40 Ultra, a flagship Android smartphone that achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 93% thanks to the under-display camera (UDC) camera technology in which the OEM has chosen to get behind as an early adopter for years now.
Xiaomi Poco M5: So inexpensive and yet so powerful
It goes without saying that everyone wants a smartphone that offers the best possible specs and performance at an affordable price point. Xiaomi has already demonstrated many times that this is not impossible to achieve. The Poco M5 is an attempt by the Chinese company to take on the 200-euro...
POCO X5 Pro 5G: First signs of three regional model variants emerge for next-generation Xiaomi mid-range smartphone
The POCO X5 Pro 5G has reared its head on IMEI databases, with Xiaomi having developed the 22101320G, 22101320C and 22101320I. As Xiaomi fans may know, 'G', 'C' and 'I' suffixes denote global, Chinese and Indian model variants, with Xiaomi still electing to run numerous MIUI distributions simultaneously. Incidentally, IMEI databases return global and Indian variants as the POCO X5 Pro 5G, not the POCO X5, as was the case previously.
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro specs sheets leak as Xiaomi teases new floating telephoto camera
Information about the Xiaomi 13 series is arriving thick and fast, with Xiaomi showcasing camera samples and confirming more specifications earlier today. Subsequently, the company has outlined how the new telephoto camera in the Xiaomi 13 Pro works, which it describes as featuring a ‘floating lens’. Embedded below, the 20-second video highlights the camera’s two moving lens groups; typically, telephoto cameras have one.
Intel Core i9-13900KS specifications and price appear in early listings alongside locked Raptor Lake SKUs
It is expected that Intel will release new 13th gen “Raptor Lake” SKUs in the upcoming months. First spotted by @momomo_us on Twitter, early product listings from PC-Canada seem to confirm that Intel is getting ready to launch cheaper Raptor Lake chips as well as a powerful Core i9-13900KS. Although the listings don’t provide detailed hardware information, we can see pricing, core counts, cache sizes, and boost clocks of the CPUs.
Deal | Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 tablet with bright 120Hz OLED display gets 30% discount
The well-equipped OLED tablet from Lenovo has only been on the market for a couple of months, but bargain hunters can now take advantage of a generous coupon code that brings the second generation of the P11 Pro down to just US$299 at the company's official online store. It is...
Samsung asserts significant increase in shipments of foldable smartphones to business customers
5G Android Business Foldable Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Samsung's premium foldable mobile devices have only been around for a few years now; however, the OEM now asserts that they are already becoming more "mainstream" in 2022, with an estimated 16 million unit shipped worldwide by the end of the year (or 73% more compared to the end of 2021), up to 80% of which are thought to be from the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lines.
Xiaomi describes performance upgrades for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
We do not have to wait long for Xiaomi to deliver the Xiaomi 13 or the Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the company confirming the pair’s outing for December 1. In the meantime, Xiaomi has sought to tease various details about the Xiaomi 13 series, some of which we covered yesterday. The company has now outlined other details though, shown below in various screenshots.
Nothing phone (1) Android 13 open beta program begins to accept registrations
Carl Pei's new mobile tech OEM has now announced that the next major software update for its phone (1) will be Nothing OS 1.5 based on Android 13. Then again, the upgrade is not quite ready for prime-time yet: the company has in fact now confirmed that it is at the open beta stage of testing.
Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra release window leaks
South Korean newspaper Korea JoongAng Daily claims to have obtained about the hardware launch event for the Galaxy S23, currently expected to consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Unsurprisingly, Samsung will leverage another ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event, with the company content with re-using the name for every hardware launch event.
Xiaomi Watch S2: Company outlines sizes, colours and advanced health feature
While Xiaomi has now postponed its December 1 hardware launch event, it continues to reveal more details about its upcoming products. For example, shortly before today’s announcement, Xiaomi showcased camera specifications and samples of the Xiaomi 13 series, the details of which we have covered separately. Additionally, the company has outlined a few Watch S2 tidbits, including an advanced health tracking feature.
