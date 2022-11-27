ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council considers grant funding, targets more for community projects

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than $530,000 in allocated grant funding will help the City of Clarksburg in 2023, and more could be on the way. During a short meeting Thursday, Clarksburg City Council members and officials heard about the two grants that were received — one that has the express purpose of adding members to the city’s police force and another geared toward the Public Works Department.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Thomas Allen 'Tom' Rowh

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh, 72, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 18, 1949, a son of the late Arnett Allen and Ruth Ella Heater Rowh.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Main Street filled for Light Up Night in Bridgeport

Downtown Bridgeport was packed to the brim with folks coming out for some holiday cheer at Light Up Night. Vendors and musicians lined the street and the evening culminated in the lighting of the Benedum Civic Center Christmas tree.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

MWHC elects Carbone to Board of Directors

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Women’s Heritage Center (MWHC), a statewide nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and preserving the stories of Maryland women, has elected Swanton resident Judy A. Carbone to its board of directors. “Judy has been a visible and passionate advocate for women and girls in Western Maryland,”...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Karen Annette (Cooper) Phelan

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Karen Annette (Cooper) Phelan, 67, of Clarksburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November, 30, 2022. She was born February 4, 1955, in Clarksburg, daughter of Loretta Matheny Cooper of Clarksburg and the late John Robert Cooper.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Mon Health Medical Center performs 1,000th robotic procedure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Medical Center recently announced its 1,000th robotic surgery has been successfully completed using the da Vinci XI Surgical System which was first acquired by the hospital in 2019. “Over the past three years, we were able to create a state-of-the-art robotic surgical...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bittinger News

The Accident-Friendsville Lutheran Parish has a Well of Hope beside St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street in Accident, and everyone is invited to leave prayer requests. A special mailbox has been placed at this well to receive letters to Santa, and children of all ages are welcome to leave their letters here.
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

'Well of Hope' in Accident serves as depot for Letters to Santa

ACCIDENT — The Well of Hope at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street in Accident is again serving as a depot this Christmas season for Letters to Santa. The Well was originally established as a collection point for prayer requests, both for area residents and passersby. The prayer requests are read aloud at Sunday worship service. With the annual Letters to Santa outreach, the intent is to bring the hope of Christmas to as many children and families in the area as possible.
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

GRMC cardiopulmonary dept. receives team excellence award

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) recently announced the cardiopulmonary department has been named the quarter four team excellence award recipient. The cardiopulmonary department was recognized for going above and beyond and making such a positive impact on the cardiopulmonary students from Allegany College of Maryland (ACM).
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Garrett commissioners approve 2022 comprehensive plan

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Garrett County 2022 Comprehensive Plan during last Tuesday’s public meeting. The first comprehensive plan was adopted in 1974; the second plan wasn’t adopted until 1995; and the third comprehensive plan was adopted in 2008.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

GRMC plans reception to honor Cindy's Fund

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center will host a reception in the hospital lobby at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 to honor Cindy’s Fund. The organization has reached an amount of $1 million paid out in cancer expenses for Garrett County residents with cancer. The public is invited...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

GCPS to begin next phase of possible school/facility considerations

OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools is set to begin the next phase of possible considerations regarding the current and future footprint of the school system. This includes a facility utilization and grade-band alignment study of the northern district schools, as well as two separate advisory groups to examine and make a recommendation on the future of Swan Meadow School and Route 40 Elementary School in accordance with GCPS Board policy FCB.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Judith 'Judy' Ann (Davis) Tichenor

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Judith “Judy” Ann (Davis) Tichenor, beloved wife and mother, 82, of Shinnston, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 28, 1940 to the late William Lee Davis and Mary Ellen (Garrett) Davis.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground

Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
MOREHEAD, KY

