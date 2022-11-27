Read full article on original website
WVNews
Weston, West Virginia, man enters pleas to fleeing with reckless indifference & 2 misdemeanors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 25-year-old Weston man pleaded guilty Thursday in Harrison County to felony fleeing with reckless indifference as well as the misdemeanors of unlawful restraint and domestic battery. Jason Chandler Maxson entered his pleas in a case in which he had been charged with kidnapping...
WVNews
Ohio man sentenced to prison in Charleston (West Virginia) in connection with destructive devices found on Ohio River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio was sentenced on Thursday to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, in connection with pipe bombs found on tugboats on the Ohio River. On April 19, 2022,...
WVNews
Body of Barbour County (West Virginia) woman found morning after being reported missing
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The body of a missing woman was found Thursday morning in Barbour County, according to Barbour County Sheriff Brett M. Carpenter. Brittany Paige Mearns, 32, was reported missing by family members Wednesday.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council considers grant funding, targets more for community projects
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than $530,000 in allocated grant funding will help the City of Clarksburg in 2023, and more could be on the way. During a short meeting Thursday, Clarksburg City Council members and officials heard about the two grants that were received — one that has the express purpose of adding members to the city’s police force and another geared toward the Public Works Department.
WVNews
Thomas Allen 'Tom' Rowh
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh, 72, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 18, 1949, a son of the late Arnett Allen and Ruth Ella Heater Rowh.
WVNews
Main Street filled for Light Up Night in Bridgeport
Downtown Bridgeport was packed to the brim with folks coming out for some holiday cheer at Light Up Night. Vendors and musicians lined the street and the evening culminated in the lighting of the Benedum Civic Center Christmas tree.
WVNews
Payez, Posey help Mountaineers win tri-meet over Doddridge, Lincoln
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Exhausted. That’s how Liberty’s Savannah Payez said she felt soon after winning the 500 freestyle in 7:51.69 at a swimming tri-meet on Thursday at Salem University.
WVNews
MWHC elects Carbone to Board of Directors
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Women’s Heritage Center (MWHC), a statewide nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and preserving the stories of Maryland women, has elected Swanton resident Judy A. Carbone to its board of directors. “Judy has been a visible and passionate advocate for women and girls in Western Maryland,”...
WVNews
Karen Annette (Cooper) Phelan
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Karen Annette (Cooper) Phelan, 67, of Clarksburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November, 30, 2022. She was born February 4, 1955, in Clarksburg, daughter of Loretta Matheny Cooper of Clarksburg and the late John Robert Cooper.
WVNews
Mon Health Medical Center performs 1,000th robotic procedure
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Medical Center recently announced its 1,000th robotic surgery has been successfully completed using the da Vinci XI Surgical System which was first acquired by the hospital in 2019. “Over the past three years, we were able to create a state-of-the-art robotic surgical...
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's gets teddy bear donation from Neighborhood Ford Store
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Hundreds of teddy bears arrived at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital Thursday. The bears began their day at Jim Robinson Ford in Triadelphia and arrived at WVU Medicine Children’s on the Teddy Bear Truck around lunchtime.
WVNews
As WVU coach, Bob Huggins has lived a dream
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Let's say that you, the typical West Virginia Mountaineer fan, could awake tomorrow morning in your dream world.
WVNews
Bittinger News
The Accident-Friendsville Lutheran Parish has a Well of Hope beside St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street in Accident, and everyone is invited to leave prayer requests. A special mailbox has been placed at this well to receive letters to Santa, and children of all ages are welcome to leave their letters here.
WVNews
'Well of Hope' in Accident serves as depot for Letters to Santa
ACCIDENT — The Well of Hope at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street in Accident is again serving as a depot this Christmas season for Letters to Santa. The Well was originally established as a collection point for prayer requests, both for area residents and passersby. The prayer requests are read aloud at Sunday worship service. With the annual Letters to Santa outreach, the intent is to bring the hope of Christmas to as many children and families in the area as possible.
WVNews
GRMC cardiopulmonary dept. receives team excellence award
OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) recently announced the cardiopulmonary department has been named the quarter four team excellence award recipient. The cardiopulmonary department was recognized for going above and beyond and making such a positive impact on the cardiopulmonary students from Allegany College of Maryland (ACM).
WVNews
Garrett commissioners approve 2022 comprehensive plan
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Garrett County 2022 Comprehensive Plan during last Tuesday’s public meeting. The first comprehensive plan was adopted in 1974; the second plan wasn’t adopted until 1995; and the third comprehensive plan was adopted in 2008.
WVNews
GRMC plans reception to honor Cindy's Fund
OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center will host a reception in the hospital lobby at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 to honor Cindy’s Fund. The organization has reached an amount of $1 million paid out in cancer expenses for Garrett County residents with cancer. The public is invited...
WVNews
GCPS to begin next phase of possible school/facility considerations
OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools is set to begin the next phase of possible considerations regarding the current and future footprint of the school system. This includes a facility utilization and grade-band alignment study of the northern district schools, as well as two separate advisory groups to examine and make a recommendation on the future of Swan Meadow School and Route 40 Elementary School in accordance with GCPS Board policy FCB.
WVNews
Judith 'Judy' Ann (Davis) Tichenor
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Judith “Judy” Ann (Davis) Tichenor, beloved wife and mother, 82, of Shinnston, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 28, 1940 to the late William Lee Davis and Mary Ellen (Garrett) Davis.
WVNews
West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground
Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
