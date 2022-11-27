ACCIDENT — The Well of Hope at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street in Accident is again serving as a depot this Christmas season for Letters to Santa. The Well was originally established as a collection point for prayer requests, both for area residents and passersby. The prayer requests are read aloud at Sunday worship service. With the annual Letters to Santa outreach, the intent is to bring the hope of Christmas to as many children and families in the area as possible.

