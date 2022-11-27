Read full article on original website
Weston, West Virginia, man enters pleas to fleeing with reckless indifference & 2 misdemeanors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 25-year-old Weston man pleaded guilty Thursday in Harrison County to felony fleeing with reckless indifference as well as the misdemeanors of unlawful restraint and domestic battery. Jason Chandler Maxson entered his pleas in a case in which he had been charged with kidnapping...
Ohio man sentenced to prison in Charleston (West Virginia) in connection with destructive devices found on Ohio River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio was sentenced on Thursday to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, in connection with pipe bombs found on tugboats on the Ohio River. On April 19, 2022,...
Thomas Allen 'Tom' Rowh
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh, 72, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 18, 1949, a son of the late Arnett Allen and Ruth Ella Heater Rowh.
Body of Barbour County (West Virginia) woman found morning after being reported missing
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The body of a missing woman was found Thursday morning in Barbour County, according to Barbour County Sheriff Brett M. Carpenter. Brittany Paige Mearns, 32, was reported missing by family members Wednesday.
As WVU coach, Bob Huggins has lived a dream
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Let's say that you, the typical West Virginia Mountaineer fan, could awake tomorrow morning in your dream world.
MWHC elects Carbone to Board of Directors
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Women’s Heritage Center (MWHC), a statewide nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and preserving the stories of Maryland women, has elected Swanton resident Judy A. Carbone to its board of directors. “Judy has been a visible and passionate advocate for women and girls in Western Maryland,”...
GRMC cardiopulmonary dept. receives team excellence award
OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) recently announced the cardiopulmonary department has been named the quarter four team excellence award recipient. The cardiopulmonary department was recognized for going above and beyond and making such a positive impact on the cardiopulmonary students from Allegany College of Maryland (ACM).
No. 8 UConn 74, Oklahoma St. 64
OKLAHOMA ST. (5-3) Boone 5-12 5-7 15, Cisse 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 5-13 4-4 14, Thompson 3-10 2-2 8, Wright 2-6 2-2 7, Asberry 3-4 2-2 11, Smith 3-4 1-2 7, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 16-19 64.
West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground
Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
WVU Medicine Children's gets teddy bear donation from Neighborhood Ford Store
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Hundreds of teddy bears arrived at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital Thursday. The bears began their day at Jim Robinson Ford in Triadelphia and arrived at WVU Medicine Children’s on the Teddy Bear Truck around lunchtime.
To boost Georgia's Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts
WASHINGTON (AP) — To help Democrats win their 51st Senate seat in a Georgia runoff election, President Joe Biden is headed to ... Massachusetts?. Days before polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Georgia. Instead he’ll aim to help Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign from afar with appearances Friday at a Boston phone bank and fundraiser.
Not WVU’s rival but Xavier has history with one Mountaineer
As the Mountaineer men’s basketball team prepares for its Big East/Big 12 Battle at Xavier on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FS1), rivalry memories go dancing through the mind. Those memories are not for West Virginia as a whole, though, as WVU has faced the Musketeers just twice on the basketball court – an 82-65 win early in the 1979-80 season and a 79-75 overtime loss in the Sweet 16 round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
Garrett commissioners approve 2022 comprehensive plan
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Garrett County 2022 Comprehensive Plan during last Tuesday’s public meeting. The first comprehensive plan was adopted in 1974; the second plan wasn’t adopted until 1995; and the third comprehensive plan was adopted in 2008.
High school ‘influencers’ hired for Play Hard, Live Clean Campaign
OAKLAND — The Play Hard, Live Clean (PHLC) healthy lifestyle campaign has added a new component this school year. Four high school students were recently hired to act as influencers, using their peer influence to spread awareness about PHLC and the important topics addressed by the campaign. PHLC is...
All the right moves
Now that West Virginia University has hired Wren Baker as its new athletic director and decided that’s its best to give football coach Neal Brown another year to build back the program, perhaps the dust will settle around this latest chapter of WVU athletics. It is clear that West...
Play Hard, Live Clean challenges youth to be active
OAKLAND — The Play Hard, Live Clean (PHLC) healthy lifestyle campaign, conducted jointly by the Garrett County Health Department and the Garrett County Public Schools, is designed to encourage youth to make good choices by recognizing and rewarding them for certain positive lifestyle accomplishments from kindergarten through graduation. Students...
Schools prepare for winter operations
OAKLAND — Winter weather impacting school schedules may occur soon and to ensure the safety of students, the Maintenance, Operations, Facilities and Transportation Department of the Garrett County Public School System would like to remind parents and the community of some important information as it enters the winter phase of operations in the 2021-22 school year.
Looking at plans for the next wave of WVU athletic renovations
Over the last two decades, West Virginia University has completely made over many of its athletic facilities. The university has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in opening brand-new homes for soccer, baseball, track and swimming/diving, and it has also constructed practice facilities for men’s and women’s soccer and also for men’s and women’s basketball teams. It has made major renovations to the concourse areas at both Mountaineer Field and the WVU Coliseum, and recently it rebuilt the football team’s Puskar Center and transformed the Natatorium into the Athletic Performance Center, which serves the training needs of multiple Olympic sports programs.
Spear's 27 lead Robert Morris over Wright State 80-59
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Kahliel Spear's 27 points helped Robert Morris defeat Wright State 80-59 on Thursday night. Spear added five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Colonials (3-5). Josh Corbin scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance), and added eight rebounds and three steals. Enoch Cheeks shot 5 for 14, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.
GCRCC reconstitutes committee assignments
McHENRY — The Garrett County Republican Central Committee met at Pine Lodge Steakhouse in McHenry on Nov. 9 to reconstitute committee assignments following the 2022 General Election in accordance with standing Committee Bylaws. The committee remains largely intact, but with two new members: Patty Hammond of Oakland and Justin...
