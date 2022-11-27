ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agoura Hills, CA

Saturday's Top Prep Performers from boys basketball

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170MUl_0jP6cGNu00
  • All-tournament selection Nasir Meyer scored 24 points for Agoura in its 40-34 loss to Crespi in the championship game of the West Valley Tournament. Zane Miller made the all-tournament team.
  • Isayah Garcia scored 21 points, Brett Johnson had 19 points, and Nick Giarrusso and Stevie Amar each had 13 points as Oaks Christian (4-0) remained unbeaten with a 78-71 win over Wilcox.
  • Dylan Benner finished with 15 points and four rebounds, Sam Seiden had 15 points and four assists, Jeremy Goodcase scored 10 points, and Nate Loomis had six points and nine rebounds as St. Bonaventure (4-0) stayed undefeated with a 72-32 win over Carpinteria.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvta.com

Fire Destroys Girl's Gym At Santa Paula High School

(Photos courtesy Ventura County Fire PIO) Fire destroyed the girl's gym at Santa Paula High School early Sunday morning. The more than 80-year-old Bryden Gym is located on 5th Street between Santa Paula Street and Virginia Terrace. The blaze was reported at 12:40 AM Sunday morning and when the first...
SANTA PAULA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
COSTA MESA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Below average temperatures and rain in the forecast

Temperatures will be significantly cooler this week for the entire region, with much more cloud cover and windy conditions expected as well. Highs for both inland coastal communities will primarily be in the upper 50s and 60s on Tuesday, which is below average for this time of year. Temperatures are expected to be sub-freezing for The post Below average temperatures and rain in the forecast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen reported missing from South LA area has been found

LOS ANGELES – A 16-year-old girl who went missing from the South Los Angeles area has been found, authorities said Monday. Jaylene Ramirez had last been seen on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Angeles Vista Boulevard, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents

A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
YORBA LINDA, CA
foxla.com

Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs

LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Mysterious Activity at One of Montecito’s Biggest Properties

••• Are Riley and Susan Bechtel up to something at Rancho San Carlos, the 237-acre Montecito estate at 2500 East Valley Road that they bought for $63.25 million in October 2020? They have cleared many acres’ worth of fruit trees from the upper part (below); they seem to be allowing the citrus grove near East Valley Road to die; and story poles were recently visible to the west of the mansion, although I don’t recall anything coming before MBAR. Anyone recall whether there are special development restrictions on the property?
MONTECITO, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire

When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA.com

3 injured in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles

Three people were injured when a group of thieves targeted several homes in the San Gabriel Valley early Sunday morning. El Monte police responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery, according to RMG News. A victim who did...
EL MONTE, CA
KTLA

Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet

A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
CERRITOS, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy