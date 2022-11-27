ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...

