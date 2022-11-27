ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
DALLAS, TX
7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas

There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
FORT WORTH, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
Fort Worth getting new McDonald's test restaurant concept

FORT WORTH, Texas — McDonald's will be launching a first-of-its-kind test restaurant in Fort Worth focused on serving customers on the move. The small-format restaurant at 8540 West Freeway will focus on serving digital customers through drive-thru, pick-up and delivery services and will feature an order-ahead lane to serve customers who order on the McDonald's app with a food and beverage conveyor.
FORT WORTH, TX
These are the best pie shops around Dallas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — The great debate of desserts will never end between cake and pie, as lovers of both of these exquisite sweets are adamant theirs is the top pick. However, Tuesday’s sweet talk will be surrounded around pie, because November 29 is National Lemon Cream Pie Day! “Although this time of year is more typically associated with pumpkin pie, we’ll take any excuse to celebrate any kind of pie—especially a pie that’s been around this long,” National Today said.
DALLAS, TX
The Tex Factor: Blowing up Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Robert Dow bought five acres of his grandfather’s land and turned it into one of the largest mining operations in Texas. Silver Creek Materials has been a part of the North Texas fabric for nearly four decades. Their products are literally under the roads you drive on every day, in neighborhoods, gardens, parks and zoos. Oh yeah, and they get to blow stuff up every month on their 650-acre property full of Limestone, dirt, rock, and sand.
FORT WORTH, TX
Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
ARLINGTON, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
