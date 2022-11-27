Paul George's Injury Status For Pacers-Clippers Game

Paul George is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers.

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Indiana Pacers in California.

For the game, they will be without Paul George, who has been ruled out for the fourth straight contest.

The seven-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest in 16 games.

He's also shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

After missing 51 regular season games last year, he has looked good in the games he has played.

The Clippers come into the afternoon as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

At home, the Clippers have a 6-5 record in the 11 games they have hosted in Los Angeles.

If they can stay healthy, the Clippers have a chance to be one of the best teams in the NBA.

In 2020, they made the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and in 2021, they made the Western Conference Finals (last season, they missed the playoffs).

The Pacers have been off to a fantastic start to the season, considering the team's low expectations entering the year.

They are 11-7 in their first 18 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have been solid, with a 4-3 record in seven games played outside of Indianapolis.