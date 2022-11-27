ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Police investigate Sunday morning shooting, two injured

By ALEX EDWARDS,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Two people were shot in the 15000 block of east 51st place early Sunday morning.

Police located two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male, who were transported to a local area hospital. The extent of injuries to each victim was unknown to police.

Police first reported the shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police asked residents to find alternate routes while they conduct their investigation.

Denver police have not named identified a suspect as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story and will be updated

Bryant Ray
4d ago

Everyday occurrence now.... Just a terrible remedy with a very bad outcome most times with no end in sight.

