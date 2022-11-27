Denver Police investigate Sunday morning shooting, two injured

Two people were shot in the 15000 block of east 51st place early Sunday morning.

Police located two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male, who were transported to a local area hospital. The extent of injuries to each victim was unknown to police.

Police first reported the shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police asked residents to find alternate routes while they conduct their investigation.

Denver police have not named identified a suspect as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story and will be updated