Knicks Blow Out Pistons on the Road
The New York Knicks (10-11) handily defeated the Detroit Pistons (5-18) on the road to take a 3-0 regular season series lead over Motor City. The Knicks last played the Pistons on November 11 and were able to pull out a much-needed victory. They also played them in October, making tonight their third matchup this season. That first game also resulted in a win for the Knicks.
Knicks Take on Pistons for Third Time
After a pair of crushing losses, where the New York Knicks came up short twice in close games, the Knicks seek to get back on track. While it’s been a rough up-and-down patch for the Knicks (9-11), it doesn’t quite compare to the struggles of their next opponent, the Detroit Pistons.
Knicks Come Up Short Against Bucks at Home
Despite a huge night from Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks come up short in a back-and-forth battle against the Milwaukee Bucks 109 to 103 at home. The Milwaukee Bucks (15-5) defeated the New York Knicks (10-12) by a final score of 109 to 103. Giannis Antetokoumnpo finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists for Milwaukee, while Bobby Portis chipped in with 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. For the Knicks, RJ Barrett finished with a team-high 26 points, while Mitchell Robinson had a double-double with 15 points and 20 rebounds.
The Tough Truth the Knicks Must Face
In the midst of another up-and-down year, the Knicks may need to make a choice between Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. The time has come to break up the band. Two years ago, the Lucky Lefties were the hottest ticket in New York once COVID-19 mandates were lifted. For once in forever, the New York Knicks were good. On certain nights, they were really good. At the forefront were Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.
Brunson, Knicks Look For Win Against Bucks
The Knicks look to upset the Eastern Conference juggernaut Bucks and take positive momentum into December. Jalen Brunson and The Knicks (10-11) welcome the Milwaukee Bucks (14-5) into Madison Square Garden tonight for the second of three matchups this season. New York has dropped four straight to the Bucks and have surrendered 112+ points in each defeat, per Land of Basketball. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and his career-high 30.9 points per game and 11.4 rebounds, per ESPN Stats, the Bucks are clearly one of the league’s top teams.
Miles McBride is Making the Most of His Minutes
While the Knicks’ rotation has been nothing short of rambunctious, New York should consider Miles McBride, their pesky guard from West Virginia, to crack the rotation. It has been an interesting start to the season for the New York Knicks, who have won nine of their first 20 games to kick off the year. While there were a handful of questions about the rotations and who would see significant playing time over others, Tom Thibodeau has kept us guessing up until this point. Injuries and poor play have restricted the fans from seeing what a consistent rotation would look like for New York. In 11 of the 20 games the Knicks have played so far, Thibodeau has rolled out a rotation that features 11 or more players, showing that the team is still adjusting to injuries as well as finding the most efficient lineups to put out on the floor.
Quarter-Season Review: The Knicks Are Just “OK” and That’s Not Good Enough
A quarter into the 2022-23 season, the Knicks — both as a team and many key players — have been a miserable letdown. What can be said about the current iteration of the New York Knicks? A quarter of the way through this regular season, a few things jump off the page, so to speak, for those who watch games consistently.
