Canterbury, NH

Second arrest made in connection to Martha's Vineyard bank robbery

By Zane Razzaq, Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
A second man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, according to law enforcement officials.

Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested around 8 p.m. on Friday after a car stop in New Haven, Connecticut. Massachusetts State Police, Tisbury Police, FBI, and New Haven police were each involved in the arrest, according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office.

Johnson is charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm in connection with a robbery at Rockland Trust in the Vineyard Haven neighborhood of Tisbury, Martha's Vineyard on Nov. 17.

Previous reporting:Suspect in 'the aftermath' arraigned in connection to Martha's Vineyard robbery getaway

On Nov. 17, around 8:15 a.m., three people wearing all black or dark clothing forced their way into the Rockland Trust Bank, according to police. The bank is at 257 Edgartown Road.

The robbers were armed with semi-automatic handguns, Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino said at the time, and bank employees were bound with duct tape and plastic restraints.

The robbers fled in a vehicle stolen from one of the tellers. They then drove the stolen car to the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest next to Martha's Vineyard Airport, where they abandoned it at 8:29 a.m.

Last Monday, Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court. Accused of helping the thieves escape, he was charged with accessory after the fact. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

