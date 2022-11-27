ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartly, DE

Body found in Hartly house blaze; state fire marshal investigating

By Anitra Johnson, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

A body was discovered at a house fire in Hartly, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, Hartly Volunteer Fire Company responded to a report of a house on fire on the 800 block of Brittney Lane near Halltown Road. When firefighters arrived, the one-story home was engulfed in heavy smoke from a fire; they located a deceased person inside, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio.

Officials from the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office were called to the scene to investigate.

Chionchio said the Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct the autopsy of the 66-year-old man. His name was not provided by fire officials. No other injuries were reported.

APARTMENT BUILDING FIRE: Thanksgiving morning fire displaces 20 people near Christiana

Where the fire started and its cause remain under investigation; however, fire damage was estimated at $50,000, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.

Contact reporter Anitra Johnson at 302-379-5786 or ajohnson@delawareonline.com with tips and story ideas. Become a subscriber to access more stories and the best in local reporting

