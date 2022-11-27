Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter SupportMatt O'HernFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Azpira at Windermere Senior “Elves” Seek Donations for First Responders’ StockingsKathy WolfWindermere, FL
Related
Herbert Hoover’s historic season
Herbert Hoover's Cinderella story, ending with a state championship appearance for the first time in school history.
WSAZ
Local teams get send-offs to State Title games
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the best trip you can take as a high school football player--when you board the bus to your state championship game. The Ironton Tigers got a morning sendoff by students and fans and the community as they prepared to head to Canton Ohio. The undefeated Tigers will play fellow unbeaten South Range in the Division V title game Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
The Perfect Hire – The Luke Hutchinson Story
Mount Dora High School has been many things over the years but one thing they haven’t been is a winning football program in recent years. Enter Coach Luke Hutchinson and things took a massive turnaround in 2022. The Hurricanes averaged just 2 wins per year since 2018. Before that...
Wave 3
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
Hurricane, West Virginia, skate park expected to be finished by Feb 2023
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Construction on the city of Hurricane’s skate park is expected to be complete by February. Mayor Scott Edwards tells 13 news that he’s hearing from kids and adults about the $700,000 project that is happening at Hurricane City Park. “So many parents have said they are happy as they normally have […]
wfxrtv.com
2 West Virginia cities near bottom of list of best and worst cities for singles
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities. Out of 182 cities, Huntington...
WBOY
Windy weather ahead for West Virginia on Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Temperatures will climb to above-average highs over the next couple of days, but what follows will have you making sure your holiday decorations are secured, especially inflatables. Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster this week as we reach a high in...
Local city becomes fourth Ascend West Virginia community
Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work remotely in West Virginia, announced its newest destination on Tuesday, and it's right here in north central West Virginia.
Warm Front Will Move Through Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky Sunday Morning
(WOWK) – We saw some lighter scattered rain showers to start Black Friday in the tristate area, but those showers did clear up for Small Business Saturday. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict more rain will move in overnight tonight into Sunday to close out the weekend. Widespread light to moderate rain showers will cover most […]
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
Logan County, West Virginia teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors
UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia […]
Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
WVNT-TV
How LGBTQ+ friendly is West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While the state overall does not rank as especially LGBTQ+ friendly in a recent survey, several cities in West Virginia scored very high in a recent index. Seven West Virginia cities were surveyed by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in partnership with The Equality Federation,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: The "Old" Bridgeport Dairy Queen and a Visit to West Virginia from Jack Dempsey in 1932
Who remembers when the Dairy Queen was located on the opposite side of Main Street? This is before it became the Bridgeport Dairy King and today the building hosts East of Chicago Pizza. This photo is believed to be from the mid-1980s. And the advertisement is that "We Have Chocolate." Anyone know details about the other business shown?
wwnrradio.com
On Heels of Midterms, a Populist Surge in West Virginia
Local candidates that signed onto a no-corporate-money pledge made midterm election gains in Charleston. Katie Lauer, co-chair of West Virginia Can’t Wait, said the organization now has two dozen bipartisan elected officials – including Republicans, Democrats and independents in public office across the state. She said the wins signal Mountain State voters are paying less attention to politics and more on the issues affecting their lives.
WSAZ
Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening location in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cookie lovers prepare your taste buds. Crumbl Cookies confirms it anticipates opening a location in Charleston, West Virginia in February of 2023. The company says it posts a list of locations that are opening on its LinkedIn account and our region made the list. However,...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Logan, WV Chamber Ex Asst. Kansas More
Christmas trees and decorations are coming out as the holidays are rapidly approaching! It's the BEST time of the year!. For those of you, who are in search of the perfect gift, stop by and see us on Friday, December 2nd, anytime between 11am-7pm!. Sponsored Links. Say Hello to the...
Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified
UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
West Virginia hates this Thanksgiving food the most
Several recent studies aimed to find West Virginia's least favorite Thanksgiving dish.
Comments / 1