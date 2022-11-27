ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

WSAZ

Local teams get send-offs to State Title games

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the best trip you can take as a high school football player--when you board the bus to your state championship game. The Ironton Tigers got a morning sendoff by students and fans and the community as they prepared to head to Canton Ohio. The undefeated Tigers will play fellow unbeaten South Range in the Division V title game Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.
CLENDENIN, WV
lakeandsumterstyle.com

The Perfect Hire – The Luke Hutchinson Story

Mount Dora High School has been many things over the years but one thing they haven’t been is a winning football program in recent years. Enter Coach Luke Hutchinson and things took a massive turnaround in 2022. The Hurricanes averaged just 2 wins per year since 2018. Before that...
MOUNT DORA, FL
Wave 3

Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBOY

Windy weather ahead for West Virginia on Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Temperatures will climb to above-average highs over the next couple of days, but what follows will have you making sure your holiday decorations are secured, especially inflatables. Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster this week as we reach a high in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

How LGBTQ+ friendly is West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While the state overall does not rank as especially LGBTQ+ friendly in a recent survey, several cities in West Virginia scored very high in a recent index. Seven West Virginia cities were surveyed by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in partnership with The Equality Federation,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wwnrradio.com

On Heels of Midterms, a Populist Surge in West Virginia

Local candidates that signed onto a no-corporate-money pledge made midterm election gains in Charleston. Katie Lauer, co-chair of West Virginia Can’t Wait, said the organization now has two dozen bipartisan elected officials – including Republicans, Democrats and independents in public office across the state. She said the wins signal Mountain State voters are paying less attention to politics and more on the issues affecting their lives.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening location in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cookie lovers prepare your taste buds. Crumbl Cookies confirms it anticipates opening a location in Charleston, West Virginia in February of 2023. The company says it posts a list of locations that are opening on its LinkedIn account and our region made the list. However,...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Logan, WV Chamber Ex Asst. Kansas More

Christmas trees and decorations are coming out as the holidays are rapidly approaching! It's the BEST time of the year!. For those of you, who are in search of the perfect gift, stop by and see us on Friday, December 2nd, anytime between 11am-7pm!. Sponsored Links. Say Hello to the...
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified

UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

