Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillBEIC NewsAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
LIST: 2022 Christmas gift markets in Central Texas
With Christmas approaching, many people are on the lookout for the perfect gifts to give their family members and friends.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas
This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
City of San Marcos accepting space heater donations
SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos is hosting its first-ever Winter Heater Donation Drive, according to a report from Community Impact. The drive, in partnership with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and The Salvation Army San Marcos, will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22.
Morgan Wallen announces Austin date for 2023 world tour
AUSTIN, Texas — Country music artist Morgan Wallen announced an Austin tour stop in 2023. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer's "One Night at a Time World Tour" is coming to the Moody Center on Wednesday, May 24. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman are supporting acts. Presale registration is now underway via...
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
This Texas Christmas lights display ranked among best in the country: report
When you think of the holidays you probably think of great food, spending time with friends and family, and of course, glorious light displays.
Buy Texas’s Most Expensive House with this Crazy $10 million Discount
The most expensive mansion in Texas is on the market, and you too can live there now that it's $10 million cheaper. It's not a subtle property. But, a mansion compound near Austin, Texas that's considered the most expensive house in Texas, originally $45 million, is now on sale. "Known...
Central Texas restaurant has best dessert menu statewide & among best in US: report
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade desserts are all the rage, but you don't always have the time to put on the apron and get to baking.
Eater
The Long-Empty La Bare Space on South Congress/East Riverside Is Turning Into a Night Club
That long-vacant building on the corner of South Congress and East Riverside is going to turn into a nightlife venue this year. Superstition at 110 East Riverside Drive will open on Thursday, December 29. Superstition is supposed to feel like a 1970s club with major Studio 54 vibes. It’ll include...
Austin man devotes his life to helping the unhoused and their pups
Through their donation partners, Gemmell is out in the community distributing leashes, collars, pet food, blankets and harnesses. But also, “anything that they need, I keep in the truck, just to make the person experiencing homelessness a little easier,” he said.
Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas
If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares advice for women when it comes to estate planning
Unlike in the past, women are no longer silent partners when it comes to getting their family's affairs in order. So today, Attorney at law John Levy joins us to share what women should know about estate planning. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
The Most Expensive Home Listing In Texas Just Got Cheaper
What was once the most expensive listing in Texas is no longer at the top!
Not much hope in Austin’s 2023 forecast for homebuyers, but a city council resolution may help some
It won't be much easier to buy a home in the new year, according to a new forecast report by Realtor.com.
Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend
Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
Texas Company To Be The First To Build On The Moon
ICON signed a $57 million contract with NASA to build on the moon.
Critical shortage of 911 call takers, dispatchers in Austin leads to strain
AUSTIN, Texas — The critical shortage of 911 call takers and dispatch operators for the Austin Police Department (APD) is putting a strain on those who are currently doing the job. The shortage is causing delays in people receiving help in their most critical moments. Those that are calling...
A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas
There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline.
Safer Together benefit concert to raise awareness for increase in overdose deaths
AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple organizations within Austin are hosting their annual Safer Together concert to raise money and awareness for drug overdoses in Central Texas. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, the Red River Cultural District and the SIMS Foundation are putting on the admission-free benefit concert at Mohawk, located at 912 Red River St., in Downtown Austin on Thursday.
Texas band’s trailer stolen with gear, instruments and it was caught on video
An Austin band gearing up to hit the road for a show is now on the search for their gear.
