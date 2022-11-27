ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas

This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of San Marcos accepting space heater donations

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos is hosting its first-ever Winter Heater Donation Drive, according to a report from Community Impact. The drive, in partnership with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and The Salvation Army San Marcos, will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Morgan Wallen announces Austin date for 2023 world tour

AUSTIN, Texas — Country music artist Morgan Wallen announced an Austin tour stop in 2023. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer's "One Night at a Time World Tour" is coming to the Moody Center on Wednesday, May 24. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman are supporting acts. Presale registration is now underway via...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas

If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Safer Together benefit concert to raise awareness for increase in overdose deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple organizations within Austin are hosting their annual Safer Together concert to raise money and awareness for drug overdoses in Central Texas. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, the Red River Cultural District and the SIMS Foundation are putting on the admission-free benefit concert at Mohawk, located at 912 Red River St., in Downtown Austin on Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy