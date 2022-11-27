ATHENS - If you didn’t know by now, Glenn Schumann and the Georgia Bulldogs have three of the best high school linebackers on the way next year. Raylen Wilson‍, a high-four star from Tallahassee, FL, four-star CJ Allen‍ out of Barnesville, GA, and four-star Troy Bowles‍ out of Tampa, FL, will keep the “Linebacker University” culture alive and well in Athens. With those three on board, expect Kirby Smart’s defense to continue to thrive at the linebacker position over the next several years.

ATHENS, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO