Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
Georgia Bulldogs Release Behind the Scenes Video of Win Over Georgia Tech
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart took out Georgia Tech in Clean Old Fashioned Hate over the weekend - a 37-14 win over the Jackets that completed an undefeated season for the second year in a row. The video, which was released Tuesday shows the...
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
What Brian Kelly had to say About LSU's SEC Championship Matchup With Georgia
LSU and Georgia will meet in the SEC Championship on Saturday. LSU head coach Brian Kelly broke down the challenges Georgia's football team brings.
Is Jayden Daniels Good Enough To Beat The Georgia Bulldogs?
ATHENS - If you want ANY chance of beating Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs right now, you better have an elite quarterback running the show. The Bulldogs have the nation’s top defense for the second consecutive season, and they’ve made things damn near impossible for opposing quarterbacks all season long.
Three Georgia Bulldog LB Commits Named Butkus Award Finalists
ATHENS - If you didn’t know by now, Glenn Schumann and the Georgia Bulldogs have three of the best high school linebackers on the way next year. Raylen Wilson, a high-four star from Tallahassee, FL, four-star CJ Allen out of Barnesville, GA, and four-star Troy Bowles out of Tampa, FL, will keep the “Linebacker University” culture alive and well in Athens. With those three on board, expect Kirby Smart’s defense to continue to thrive at the linebacker position over the next several years.
Mello Jones Blowing Up on Recruiting Trail, Talks Recent Georgia and Bama Offers
UGA has been sending out offers left and right as they are getting their recruiting board set for future classes. There is still some work to do in the 2023 class, but UGA has done an excellent job laying the groundwork for their 2024 class. One of UGAs most recent offers is Mello Jones, a ...
Senior DB Christopher Smith Leaving His Mark In Georgia Bulldog History
ATHENS - If you were to write a book about the 2021 or 2022 Georgia Bulldogs, you couldn’t write much before mentioning defensive back, Christopher Smith. In fact, you might start off with Smith, whose giant pick-six against Clemson in the 2021 season opener jump-started Georgia’s national championship run and paved the way for the best college football defense of all time.
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart: Our Best Game is Ahead of Us - That's Our Goal
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting geared up to play No. 11 LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship Game. Here is what Kirby had to say Monday... “I want to congratulate Tom Black who was named SEC Coach of the Year. They are in the NCAA Tournament, and we wish them luck going ahead. Again, congratulations to him and the tremendous job he's done.
4-Star ATH on Todd Hartley: "He's Developed His Room Into Monsters"
ATHENS - With Signing Day coming up in a few weeks, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are focused on signing the top-ranked 2023 recruiting class in the country. Like we’ve reported for several months now, the Bulldogs are off to an excellent start in the 2024 class as well, and will likely push for the top-ranked class in that cycle, too.
Brian Kelly sizes up Georgia offense: ‘lethal’ tight ends, confident Stetson Bennett
ATHENS — It’s fair to say the Georgia football offense has sputtered of late, with quarterback Stetson Bennett not playing his best football of the season. But when LSU coach Brian Kelly looks at the Bulldogs’ offense, he sees the best in them, starting with the Bulldogs’ dynamic duo of tight ends.
High school football state playoff brackets
Here are the state playoff brackets for each classification. The playoffs will continue through state championship weekend Dec. 8-10.
First Reactions: News 3 Sports team talks Hugh Freeze Hiring
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Our News 3 Sports Team of Jack Patterson and Tyler Redmond give their first reactions to Hugh Freeze’s reported hiring as Auburn’s 29th Head Football Coach. For more information on the hiring, click here.
Whataburger fans line up eagerly on opening day in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The very first Whataburger opened today in metro Atlanta and dozens of cars could be seen waiting for their chance to enter the drive-thru. The fast-food burger restaurant is located in Kennesaw on Town Park Lane. Atlanta News First photojournalist Ryan Bellamy spoke to...
National burger chain debuts first metro Atlanta location
For fast food and burger lovers in the metro Atlanta area, a popular option will be in town starting Monday, November 28. Whataburger, a Texas-based burger chain, will open the company’s first metro Atlanta location in Kennesaw, Ga, off 705 Townpark Lane NW. Its grand opening will commence at 11 a.m. opening its drive-thru service […] The post National burger chain debuts first metro Atlanta location appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today
KENNESAW, Ga. — The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.
Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup
If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta
There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
