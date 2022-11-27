Read full article on original website
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Walt Disney Makes a Surprise Massive Purchase
While Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report film business has been defined not by the company's classic lineup of animated stars, but by the army of well-known characters the Mouse House has purchased. While the company has done a good job bringing back some of its animated classics as live-action films, its biggest hits have been through acquisitions which include:
I paid $15 per person for Disney's Genie+ service for part of my family's Disney World vacation — here's how it works and when I think it's worth it
My family used Genie+ on our first day at Disney World in Magic Kingdom and Epcot, but decided not to use it the next day at Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive
Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
For My Own Sanity, These 18 Photos Can't Be Real
I just keep saying to myself: "This can't be real. This can't be real. This can't be real."
This Adorable Town In California Is So Charming & Looks Just Like The Set Of Gilmore Girls
The Golden State is home to so many enchanting small towns, including Nevada City, CA, and it looks like a destination straight out of the hit TV series, Gilmore Girls. Located in the California mountains, it is incredibly reminiscent of the show's setting, Stars Hollow, and you can practically picture Lorelai and Rori Gilmore's whereabouts around the area.
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
pethelpful.com
Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up
It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
Bob Iger Is Already Making Big Changes At Disney, But There's One More Chapek Decision That Needs To Be Undone Now
Bob Iger has reversed one big decision of his predecessor, now let's see another.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System
In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
Motley Fool
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers bar in childhood local store he used to steal from
Dwayne Johnson has righted a childhood wrong by buying every Snickers bar from a store he says he used to steal from regularly. The actor lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, during his childhood. While there, he apparently made a habit of stealing a chocolate bar from his local 7-11 store ahead of his workout session. In a video posted to social media on Monday (28 September), Johnson explained his actions and his decision to make up for it now.“I have been waiting decades to do what I've been getting ready to do now,” the actor said from outside the shop.Continuing...
