disneyfoodblog.com
How to Attend an EXCLUSIVE Disney Shopping Event
The holidays are here! Or more importantly — the holiday SHOPPING season has arrived. Sure, we’re all busy right now trying to finish off our holiday shopping lists, but we’re also treating OURSELVES to some fun Disney merchandise, right? Well, select Disney fans will soon be able to attend an EXCLUSIVE shopping experience where they can pick up all kinds of EXCLUSIVE goodies.
disneyfoodblog.com
When Disney World Will Sell Out in 2023
Did you know that the Disney World parks can sell out?. Yeah, that might seem obvious, but “selling out” looks a bit different these days thanks to the Park Pass Reservation system. While tickets to the parks might still be available, you still might not be able to get into the parks if they’re all booked up. You need a ticket AND a park reservation to walk through those gates, and it’s pretty common for the parks to sell out, especially on important dates! So, let’s take a look at when Disney World is most likely to sell out in 2023.
disneyfoodblog.com
Complimentary Ziploc Bags Now Being Offered at Jungle Cruise in Disney World
Okay, quick, here’s a challenge — you must think of a Jungle Cruise Skipper-worthy pun by the end of this post. Now that it’s the holiday season, the Jingle Cruise is back! We, and many others, love this ride for many reasons — the puns, the skippers, and the backstory just to name a few. However, there’s another new addition to the ride that you WILL NOT want to miss!
disneyfoodblog.com
PRICING and Details Revealed for Dining Packages at EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts
The Festival of the Arts will be BACK in 2023, and we’ve got some important details to share. Disney has already revealed 2 NEW booths that’ll be joining the Festival this year and announced this colorful festival’s dates (January 13th-February 20th, 2023), but now we’ve got more information you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
Six BIG CHANGES Coming to Disney World in December
We’re in the home stretch of 2022 and there’s one month left to enjoy Disney World this year! So what’s going to be different in the parks before we enter the year that the TRON coaster will open, the EPCOT transformation will be almost done, and 2 new nighttimes spectaculars debut? Let’s find out!
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Amazon Exclusive Disney Loungefly Is Now Available for Pre-Order!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Quick! Name your favorite Disney elephant. If you said Dumbo, then you’ll love this news. We saw lots of Disney Loungefly bags as a part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but in case you didn’t find the perfect one, don’t worry. We keep an eye out for new Amazon Exclusive Loungefly bags (since there’s only ONE place to get them), and we spotted one that you won’t want to miss!
disneyfoodblog.com
HURRY! Disney Is Having a ONE DAY ONLY Loungefly Sale Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s the week after Thanksgiving, and that means it’s time to SHOP!. And speaking of shopping, shopDisney has been offering savings every day for what they have...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Attend Disney World’s EXCLUSIVE Patron Party
Are you looking for something fun to do this holiday season?. There are plenty of activities at Disney World to check out, from Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to the Christmas Tree Stroll at Disney Springs to the gingerbread displays at the Deluxe Resorts. Now, you can add a special mixology class to that list!
disneyfoodblog.com
FIRST LOOK at ‘Little Mermaid’-Themed Rooms Coming to Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
One Disney World hotel is about to get a little more “Disney.”. Several hotels at Disney World have recently been renovated to include more characters from classic stories. Disney’s Contemporary Resort now has Incredibles-themed rooms, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort has some Mary Poppins Returns-themed resort studios, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is the home to Moana-themed rooms. Now, we’ve got a sneak peek at some Little Mermaid rooms coming soon to Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort!
disneyfoodblog.com
Save BIG on Disney World 50th Anniverary Merchandise Online NOW
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of!. You can still get a deal on transportation from the...
disneyfoodblog.com
How You Could Get to Your Disney World Hotel from the Airport for LESS
If you’ll be flying to Disney World soon, there’s a transportation deal you may want to take advantage of ASAP. The Magical Express is gone, so you’ll need to find alternative transportation to take you to/from the Orlando Airport and Disney World. One thing you could use is The Sunshine Flyer (essentially a Magical Express replacement service that you have to pay for). You could previously save BIG on future Sunshine Flyer trips thanks to some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But if you missed those, don’t worry!
disneyfoodblog.com
Save BIG on Disney-Themed Luggage NOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. ‘Tis the season…for SALES! We’ve had pre-Black Friday Sales, Black Friday Sales, Cyber Monday Sales, and even Cyber Week Sales. Right now, you can get everything from...
disneyfoodblog.com
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure Is CLOSING for Refurbishment at Disneyland
It’s the newest land in Disney California Adventure and it’s the perfect spot for any Marvel fan! You get to step into the world of the Avengers and meet new characters, ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and eat food the size of your face! But if you were hoping to go on the Spider-Man attraction, you might be out of luck.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disneyland Announces TICKET DEAL for Southern California Residents
Now is a great time to start planning a trip to Disneyland!. Not only are the holidays underway (as well as the Festival of the Holidays), but January will see the beginning of Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration AND the opening of a brand new ride! Two new nighttime shows are also coming soon, as well as the Lunar New Year Celebration. Now, select guests can get a deal on tickets!
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Animal Kingdom Lodge Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’re looking for something a little outside the traditional hotel vibe. But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
disneyfoodblog.com
Ticket Price Increases, Genie+, and More Expensive Hotel Rooms — Disney Comments on What Made Its Parks Thrive in 2022
Disney has reported some big losses when it comes to streaming (to the tune of around $1.5 BILLION). That, among other factors, led to the end of Bob Chapek’s time as CEO and the reintroduction of Bob Iger in the CEO position. But what’s been going on with the...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Disney World Food That Needs Some Explaining
Intergalactic cuisines, morphing snacks, and restaurants where you feel like you deserve an apology when it’s all said and done — eating at Disney World might not be as straightforward as you think. In fact, we think Disney’s got some MAJOR EXPLAINING to do when it comes to...
disneyfoodblog.com
SURPRISE! A New Gelato Stand Has Arrived in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
We visit the Disney World parks every day, and we’re constantly noticing new things!. Just recently we’ve seen big construction changes, holiday merchandise, and even new snacks. And now, there’s a tasty new surprise in Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. We were walking through Muppets Courtyard in Hollywood...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: Mickey Shave Ice at Disney’s Aulani Resort!
Disney’s Aulani Resort is a tropical getaway in Hawaii that many Disney lovers have on their bucket lists. We make sure to keep you updated on all the deals we see for the resort, and whenever one of our team members takes a vacation to the resort, they report back to us with all the exciting news. You have probably seen the epic Mickey shaved ice that you can get at the resort. So, we thought we’s share a look at those with you!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Date Announced for the Return of Disney’s “Magic Happens” Parade
A popular parade is finally returning to Disneyland! 🎉. The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, and as part of the celebrations, the “Magic Happens” Parade will be returning to Disneyland Resort. We first heard of the parade’s return at the 2022 D23 Expo, but now we know WHEN the parade will start running once again!
