kchi.com
Rushville Man Arrested By Troopers
A Rushville resident was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Wednesday at about 11:30 pm. Fifty-six-year-old Dennis C Pospisil was arrested on a St. Joseph warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
kttn.com
Princeton teenager delivering mail injured after SUV overturns in attempt to avoid deer in roadway
The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton resident sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle delivering mail ran off the road to avoid a deer on Thursday afternoon, December 1st. A private vehicle transported 19-year-old Hannah Bruse to Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Iowa. The teenager was delivering mail in...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
ktvo.com
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in prison for retaliatory drug murder
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Wednesday sentenced a man from St. Louis County to 25 years in prison for a retaliatory drug murder in 2020. Cevone Weeden, now 26, fired at least 12 shots at Joel Phillips, 22, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s at 1420 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis on August 20, 2020.
939theeagle.com
Murder conviction upheld in high-profile mid-Missouri case featured on ABC’s “20/20”
An appeals court has upheld a mid-Missouri man’s murder conviction in a high-profile case that received national media attention. The case has ties to Moberly, Mexico, Columbia and Jefferson City. The Western District Court of Appeals has upheld the first degree murder and armed criminal action convictions against James...
kttn.com
Mid-States Services makes donation to Gallatin band program
Mid-States Services presented a $750 donation to the Gallatin High School Band program. Terry White, Mid-States Services Technology Supervisor presented the check to Band Instructor Jack Malo and High School Principal Brent Burke. Freshman band students Calen Baker and Austyn Dutro were also in attendance. Mid-States Services assists in giving...
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required yesterday. Owen Ray Spicer was admitted to the work release facility on October 10th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 194 pounds.
kmaland.com
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Sarah Germann of Council Bluffs and a 2014 Toyota Hylander driven by 25-year-old Leetta Yoder of Maryville were northbound on Highway 71 5 miles northwest of Maryville when Yoder's vehicle slowed and stopped in the northbound lane to allow traffic to pass and make a left turn. Despite attempts to slow down, Germann's vehicle rear-ended Yoder's vehicle. Germann's vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of 71, while Yoder's vehicle crossed the center lane and traveled off the west side of the highway before coming to rest facing west with its wheels off the roadway.
KMZU
Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp U.S. Route 36 Missouri River bridges rehabilitation project in St. Joseph
St. Joseph, Mo. – A project to rehabilitate the westbound Buchanan County U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge over the Missouri River has been suspended for the winter season. Contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began the process of winterizing the project and moving barriers earlier this week. During the winter suspension, the east end (St. Joseph side) of the westbound bridge will remain narrowed to one lane. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 will remain closed.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
kttn.com
Governor Parson announces $10 million in grant funding for Missouri county jail maintenance and improvements across the state
Governor Mike Parson announced the availability of up to $10 million in grant funding for maintenance and improvements to jails across the state. “Missouri’s county jails have a key role in our criminal justice system,” Governor Parson said. “This $10 million grant opportunity is to provide support to county jails to ensure facilities are safe and secure for staff, inmates, and visitors. We urge Missouri sheriffs and county jail administrative agencies to consider applying for this funding before the application closes on December 30, 2022.”
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
kttn.com
Teenager from Unionville injured in crash on Highway 129
A Unionville teenager was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover, crash on Monday night ten miles north of Unionville. A seventeen-year-old girl received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the medical center in Centerville, Iowa. The northbound sports utility vehicle went off the right side...
Creston Police Report Three Drug-related Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people on drug charges on Monday. Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Cerda-Romo of Lenox at 5:15 p.m. at 1102 N Maple. For Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine 1st Offense, five counts for Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, one or more Unprocessed Plants, and five counts of Conspiring with Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg. Police transported Cerda-Romo to the Union County Jail and held him on a $51,000 cash bond.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive
Study finds Missouri is the 4th most dangerous state for drivers
