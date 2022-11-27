ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

kchi.com

Rushville Man Arrested By Troopers

A Rushville resident was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Wednesday at about 11:30 pm. Fifty-six-year-old Dennis C Pospisil was arrested on a St. Joseph warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
RUSHVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night

PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Mid-States Services makes donation to Gallatin band program

Mid-States Services presented a $750 donation to the Gallatin High School Band program. Terry White, Mid-States Services Technology Supervisor presented the check to Band Instructor Jack Malo and High School Principal Brent Burke. Freshman band students Calen Baker and Austyn Dutro were also in attendance. Mid-States Services assists in giving...
GALLATIN, MO
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE
KCRG.com

Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required yesterday. Owen Ray Spicer was admitted to the work release facility on October 10th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 194 pounds.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Nodaway County wreck injures 2

(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Sarah Germann of Council Bluffs and a 2014 Toyota Hylander driven by 25-year-old Leetta Yoder of Maryville were northbound on Highway 71 5 miles northwest of Maryville when Yoder's vehicle slowed and stopped in the northbound lane to allow traffic to pass and make a left turn. Despite attempts to slow down, Germann's vehicle rear-ended Yoder's vehicle. Germann's vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of 71, while Yoder's vehicle crossed the center lane and traveled off the west side of the highway before coming to rest facing west with its wheels off the roadway.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp U.S. Route 36 Missouri River bridges rehabilitation project in St. Joseph

St. Joseph, Mo. – A project to rehabilitate the westbound Buchanan County U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge over the Missouri River has been suspended for the winter season. Contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began the process of winterizing the project and moving barriers earlier this week. During the winter suspension, the east end (St. Joseph side) of the westbound bridge will remain narrowed to one lane. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 will remain closed.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Governor Parson announces $10 million in grant funding for Missouri county jail maintenance and improvements across the state

Governor Mike Parson announced the availability of up to $10 million in grant funding for maintenance and improvements to jails across the state. “Missouri’s county jails have a key role in our criminal justice system,” Governor Parson said. “This $10 million grant opportunity is to provide support to county jails to ensure facilities are safe and secure for staff, inmates, and visitors. We urge Missouri sheriffs and county jail administrative agencies to consider applying for this funding before the application closes on December 30, 2022.”
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Teenager from Unionville injured in crash on Highway 129

A Unionville teenager was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover, crash on Monday night ten miles north of Unionville. A seventeen-year-old girl received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the medical center in Centerville, Iowa. The northbound sports utility vehicle went off the right side...
UNIONVILLE, MO
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report Three Drug-related Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people on drug charges on Monday. Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Cerda-Romo of Lenox at 5:15 p.m. at 1102 N Maple. For Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine 1st Offense, five counts for Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, one or more Unprocessed Plants, and five counts of Conspiring with Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg. Police transported Cerda-Romo to the Union County Jail and held him on a $51,000 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom

David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
SPICKARD, MO

