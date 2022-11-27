ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Left ❤️s Crime
4d ago

This is actually proving how ignorant the masses are. Jerry did nothing wrong, but they just have to find something to be angry about. This is a very common problem today with racism. Too high demand with too short supply.

2020 was Hell!!!
4d ago

I do not feel that incident should cause for them to ban him(Jerry Jones) or anything! for one he was very young and it was so long ago. his record do not look very good as an owner of the team, but nothing warranty of any punishment! PS: yes I am BLACK!

Gonzo Dallas
3d ago

Black Twitter? It’s just Twitter. If you prefer to segregate and have your own forum for your own stupidity, find bright tech-savvy wealthy black people to create your own racist social media.

The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video

Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Jerry Jones, Little Rock and the photo the Cowboys owner juked for decades

Of the NFL’s 32 team principals, only Jerry Jones mugs for TV cameras during games, entertains reporters afterward, and has a stadium that’s a monument to his stature in the game. Even the most casual football watcher would recognize the 80-year-old oilman as the face of the Dallas Cowboys – America’s Team – the cultural institution Jones won three championships with in the 1990s.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
NESN

Von Miller Predicts This Team Will Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Von Miller believes he’s on the verge of a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. After months of rumors and updates on Beckham’s health, the star wide receiver finally will go through with his free agency tour this week. Beckham reportedly is set to meet with three teams in the playoff picture entering Week 13: the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
