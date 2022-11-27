Read full article on original website
Related
“They Brought This on Themselves” — Governor DeSantis Responds to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Comments on Florida Legal Battles
Okay, let’s do the Sparknotes version of allllll the political battles Disney has found itself in lately when it comes to Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis. After initially refusing to make a statement, Disney (under Bob Chapek’s time as CEO) made comments in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”), indicating that the law should never have been passed and that Disney would work for its repeal.
Disney Has “Suffered In Recent Years,” According to Former CEO Michael Eisner
Disney’s recent change in CEO from Bob Chapek to Bob Iger has been the subject of many a tweet recently. Several celebrities, including Josh Gad (voice of Olaf in Frozen), Matt Martin (Sr. Creative Executive of Lucasfilm), and Tom K. Morris (Former Walt Disney Imagineer) commented on Bob Iger’s return, mainly in favor of the change in leadership. Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner sent a simple message on the day after Iger returned, saying “Welcome back to Disney, @RobertIger!” Now, Eisner has commented once again on the change.
Every Major Change Since Bob Iger Returned as Disney’s CEO
On the evening of November 20th, 2022, Bob Iger broke the internet. News of his return as Disney’s CEO inspired comments from celebrities, shareholders, and Disney fans alike, many of whom expect major changes to follow the transfer of leadership. Whether Iger plans to bring back Magical Express, raise...
Will Bob Iger Reverse Bob Chapek’s Decisions?
It’s the season of change for The Walt Disney Company, and since it was announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, those changes have only continued. We’ve gotten a glimpse into the thought processes behind the decision, what Iger...
Disney Announces “Organizational and Operating Changes” As a Result of Bob Iger’s Return
Bob Iger’s return as Disney’s CEO will bring about many changes within the company. Disney fans have shared what they hope those changes will be, including lower prices and the return of certain perks. Shareholders and investors have their own set of goals for the company, including profitability for Disney+. So what’s really going to change?
NEWS: Labor Unions to Hold Rally Over Disney Employee Pay
Many Disney World employees are part of labor unions, and they have recently been in negotiations with the Walt Disney Company over wages, benefits, and more. The unions (and the Cast Members who are part of them) have requested higher pay and better benefits, and now, some Disney World Cast Member unions are holding a rally to bring these issues into the spotlight.
When Disney World Will Sell Out in 2023
Did you know that the Disney World parks can sell out?. Yeah, that might seem obvious, but “selling out” looks a bit different these days thanks to the Park Pass Reservation system. While tickets to the parks might still be available, you still might not be able to get into the parks if they’re all booked up. You need a ticket AND a park reservation to walk through those gates, and it’s pretty common for the parks to sell out, especially on important dates! So, let’s take a look at when Disney World is most likely to sell out in 2023.
How to Attend an EXCLUSIVE Disney Shopping Event
The holidays are here! Or more importantly — the holiday SHOPPING season has arrived. Sure, we’re all busy right now trying to finish off our holiday shopping lists, but we’re also treating OURSELVES to some fun Disney merchandise, right? Well, select Disney fans will soon be able to attend an EXCLUSIVE shopping experience where they can pick up all kinds of EXCLUSIVE goodies.
Ticket Price Increases, Genie+, and More Expensive Hotel Rooms — Disney Comments on What Made Its Parks Thrive in 2022
Disney has reported some big losses when it comes to streaming (to the tune of around $1.5 BILLION). That, among other factors, led to the end of Bob Chapek’s time as CEO and the reintroduction of Bob Iger in the CEO position. But what’s been going on with the...
Six BIG CHANGES Coming to Disney World in December
We’re in the home stretch of 2022 and there’s one month left to enjoy Disney World this year! So what’s going to be different in the parks before we enter the year that the TRON coaster will open, the EPCOT transformation will be almost done, and 2 new nighttimes spectaculars debut? Let’s find out!
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: A $550 Backpack and MORE
The holiday season is in FULL swing at Disney World, and we’re still taking it all in!. From the festive decorations and merchandise to all the exclusive holiday snacks, there is a LOT happening around the parks right now. It can be hard to keep up with it all, but we’ve got you covered — it’s time for a look at what’s new at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
A NEW Amazon Exclusive Disney Loungefly Is Now Available for Pre-Order!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Quick! Name your favorite Disney elephant. If you said Dumbo, then you’ll love this news. We saw lots of Disney Loungefly bags as a part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but in case you didn’t find the perfect one, don’t worry. We keep an eye out for new Amazon Exclusive Loungefly bags (since there’s only ONE place to get them), and we spotted one that you won’t want to miss!
A Disney T-Shirt Subscription Box on Amazon? Sign Us Up!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Hey you! Yes, you! Need a unique holiday gift for a Disney fan?. We’ve been compiling some of our favorite gifts this season like Loungefly backpacks on sale, gifts...
Complimentary Ziploc Bags Now Being Offered at Jungle Cruise in Disney World
Okay, quick, here’s a challenge — you must think of a Jungle Cruise Skipper-worthy pun by the end of this post. Now that it’s the holiday season, the Jingle Cruise is back! We, and many others, love this ride for many reasons — the puns, the skippers, and the backstory just to name a few. However, there’s another new addition to the ride that you WILL NOT want to miss!
RELEASE DATE Announced for Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney+
There has been a TON of Star Wars content in the past few years. Disney has released a lot on Disney+, like The Mandalorian, Andor, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Mandalorian has seen a ton of success, largely in part to the absolutely adorable Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda. And now, we FINALLY know when Season 3 will be available to watch!
Save BIG on Disney World 50th Anniverary Merchandise Online NOW
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of!. You can still get a deal on transportation from the...
What’s New at EPCOT: A Casket Filled With…Gummy Worms?
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re visiting Disney World this holiday season, you’ll want to check out the Christmas Tree Stroll in Disney Springs, go shopping for all kinds of holiday merchandise, and maybe even attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Magic Kingdom. But don’t forget that one of the most festive parks for the season is EPCOT!
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure Is CLOSING for Refurbishment at Disneyland
It’s the newest land in Disney California Adventure and it’s the perfect spot for any Marvel fan! You get to step into the world of the Avengers and meet new characters, ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and eat food the size of your face! But if you were hoping to go on the Spider-Man attraction, you might be out of luck.
How to Attend Disney World’s EXCLUSIVE Patron Party
Are you looking for something fun to do this holiday season?. There are plenty of activities at Disney World to check out, from Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to the Christmas Tree Stroll at Disney Springs to the gingerbread displays at the Deluxe Resorts. Now, you can add a special mixology class to that list!
Tom Hanks Has Launched a Charitable Coffee Line
There’s always a lot going on in the media at any given time. We do our best to keep you updated on all the new trailers, Disney+ news, and Disney actor news we hear about so you stay in the know. We heard some news recently about a very well-known actor that made us smile, so we had to share it with you — Tom Hanks has launched a 100% charity coffee line!
