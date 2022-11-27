For weeks reporters have asked Lebron James for his opinion on Kyrie Irving, but according to James, there’s something else they’ve neglected to ask him about. The Lakers’ 2022-2023 season has been off to a shaky start and to add to the dysfunction, LeBron James had a minor injury and missed a few games. Luckily Anthony Davis has stepped up and the Lakers recently dominated over the Portland Trailblazers with a 128-109 win. After the game, the media wanted to flood LeBron with questions about the match-up, but the NBA baller had questions of his own.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO