Detroit, MI

FanSided

UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach

UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Cowboys latest roster move has the OBJ sirens blaring

The Dallas Cowboys have been in hot pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster move is quite interesting in how it could relate to OBJ. One thing that is without question, the Dallas Cowboys want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The franchise at virtually every turn has taken available opportunities to express interest in the free-agent receiver.
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools

Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Deshaun Watson still isn’t talking about what led to his suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since returning form suspension, but he wold only answer football-related questions. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from civil lawsuits for sexual assault and misconduct alleged by over two dozen women. Even with the 11-game suspension, Watson needed to meet requirements to return. He did so and is now set to make his season debut with the Browns this Sunday, as they face his former team in the Houston Texans.
3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings

At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
Patriots fans ready to ditch Gillette over Josh Allen commercial

Patriots fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Gillette aired an ad featuring Bills QB Josh Allen during their Thursday Night Football tilt with Buffalo. There aren’t many brands as linked to an NFL team as Gillette and the Patriots. The razor brand has held naming rights to New England’s stadium since its debut season in 2002.
Udonis Haslem still showing why he’s ultimate Miami Heat ‘locker room guy’

The Miami Heat have an illustrious history of greatness, though that “illustrious history” isn’t that long, considering they are really among the league’s younger franchises. However, in that short amount of time, they have managed to accomplish quite the feats, such as their 3-way tie (Philadelphia, Detroit) for sixth in most titles among NBA franchises with three championships.
