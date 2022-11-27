Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Russell Wilson has lost the Broncos locker room, and there’s no going back
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite a disappointing season, and he’s reportedly losing some of his team. Things just keep looking worse and worse for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as the season continues. He reportedly “lost some people in the locker room.”. Things aren’t looking great...
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Cowboys latest roster move has the OBJ sirens blaring
The Dallas Cowboys have been in hot pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster move is quite interesting in how it could relate to OBJ. One thing that is without question, the Dallas Cowboys want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The franchise at virtually every turn has taken available opportunities to express interest in the free-agent receiver.
Allen Lazard knows exactly why Aaron Rodgers is playing through injury
Aaron Rodgers expects to play against the Chicago Bears despite suffering an injury the previous week, and Allen Lazard knows why he wants to play. After Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a rib injury against the Eagles in Week 12, his game status for Week 13 was unknown.
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Dak Prescott responds to LeBron James’ comments on Jerry Jones photo
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott responded to LeBron James’ comments about a controversial photo of Jerry Jones by focusing on “grace and change.”. Dak Prescott got pulled into a difficult discussion about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and race relations but he showed no interest in stirring the pot. It...
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Patrick Mahomes explains meaning behind “Bronze” nickname for new baby
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed a new baby boy who will bear the nickname “Bronze” thanks to his brother, Jackson. Patrick Mahomes became a father for the second time on Monday with the birth of his son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. While the baby boy was...
Auburn football: Charles Barkley reveals who he wanted as head coach
AU legend Charles Barkley had an opinion of who he wanted to replace Bryan Harsin as Auburn football head coach, and it wasn’t the man they actually hired — that being former Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze. Barkley instead wanted AU to be ready for ‘Prime Time,’...
Deshaun Watson still isn’t talking about what led to his suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since returning form suspension, but he wold only answer football-related questions. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from civil lawsuits for sexual assault and misconduct alleged by over two dozen women. Even with the 11-game suspension, Watson needed to meet requirements to return. He did so and is now set to make his season debut with the Browns this Sunday, as they face his former team in the Houston Texans.
3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings
At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
Patriots fans ready to ditch Gillette over Josh Allen commercial
Patriots fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Gillette aired an ad featuring Bills QB Josh Allen during their Thursday Night Football tilt with Buffalo. There aren’t many brands as linked to an NFL team as Gillette and the Patriots. The razor brand has held naming rights to New England’s stadium since its debut season in 2002.
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Udonis Haslem still showing why he’s ultimate Miami Heat ‘locker room guy’
The Miami Heat have an illustrious history of greatness, though that “illustrious history” isn’t that long, considering they are really among the league’s younger franchises. However, in that short amount of time, they have managed to accomplish quite the feats, such as their 3-way tie (Philadelphia, Detroit) for sixth in most titles among NBA franchises with three championships.
