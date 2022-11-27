ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bambi becomes bloodthirsty killer in brand-new horror flick

By Jack Hobbs
 4 days ago

Oh, deer!

The once-lovable deer Bambi has become a dark murderer in a brand-new horror film “Bambi: The Reckoning,” exclusively reports Dread Central .

Filmmaker Scott Jeffrey said the upcoming movie is a darker take on the iconic story, first made famous by the beloved 1942 Disney classic.

“The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the 1928 story we all know and love,” said Jeffrey.

“Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix’s ‘The Ritual,’ Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!”

The film will be produced by Rhys Frake-Waterfield — who gained notoriety for his childhood-ruining “ Winnie the Pooh” slasher flick , set for release on Feb. 15.

“Prepare for Bambi on rabies!”
Courtesy Everett Collection

As of now, there are no plot details or trailer on the ferocious fawn flick, however, Jeffery has assured that it will be gruesome.

Production for the film began in late January.

According to copyright laws, “Bambi” and its characters — just like “Winnie the Pooh” — entered the public domain in 2022, thus allowing the twisted remakes.

