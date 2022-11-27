Read full article on original website
Waco-area news briefs: Waco Wonderland opens three-day run Friday
Waco Wonderland, a three-day celebration of holiday fun and cheer, returns for the 10th year this weekend at Heritage Square in downtown Waco. The Christmas tree lighting ceremony and fireworks will be held 7 p.m. Friday and the holiday parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday along Austin Avenue. The Wonderland...
Waco Wonderland opens holiday weekend
It’s not quite the 12 days of Christmas compacted into a weekend, but it might feel that way with local calendars packed with holiday tree lightings, community celebrations, holiday concerts and plays, and nights twinkling with festive lights. This weekend’s Waco Wonderland activities in downtown Waco kick off the...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody
One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County. Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols’ bail at $500,000.
Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others
Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
Unbeaten opponents await China Spring, Crawford, Mart, Abbott in playoffs
To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, right? How about this: To stay perfect, you’ve got to beat the perfect. Perhaps it shouldn’t really be a surprise when you reach Week 15 of the season, but all four of the remaining Central Texas football teams still playing will face undefeated opponents this week.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Marlin’s Bell lands invitation to national combine
In just two short football seasons, Marlin sophomore linebacker Ty’Raun Bell has already turned plenty of heads. Bell has been selected for the National High School Combine, Dec. 15-21 at the Ford Center in Frisco. Bell will get a chance to perform and go through drills in front of...
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
No. 3 La Vega girls emerge victorious from tussle with No. 1 Fairfield, 54-51
It was an intense final minute of play as the girls’ basketball teams from La Vega and Fairfield kept each other on edge, but it was Class 4A’s third-ranked Lady Pirates who prevailed, 54-51, over the 3A top-ranked and defending state champion Lady Eagles on Tuesday night. While...
Police say man kidnapped, threatened ex after finding her packing his belongings
A Woodway man was indicted last week on suspicion of kidnapping and also faces charges of making terroristic threats over the way police say he responded to his ex-girlfriend moving his belongings out of a home. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Rene Osorio Jr., 40, last week on a...
Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 15
No. 1 China Spring (12-1) vs. No. 4 Anna (13-0) Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Crowley ISD Stadium, Crowley. Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter; NFHS Network. Road to regional final: China Spring defeated Western Hills, 72-7; def. Kaufman, 41-7; def. Lake Worth, 41-7. Anna defeated Panther Creek, 62-24; def. Stephenville, 33-32; def. Celina, 27-24.
Baylor football assistants Roberts, Wheat reportedly dismissed from staff
Baylor is making defensive staff changes as defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and safeties/special teams coach Ronnie Wheat were reportedly dismissed from Dave Aranda’s staff. A spokesman for Baylor football said the university wouldn’t comment on personnel decisions. The staff changes were first reported by Colt Barber at SicEm365.
Bears excited for Gonzaga rematch
For the first time since Baylor beat Gonzaga in the 2021 national championship game, they’ll renew their rivalry a long way from any college basketball mecca. The No. 6 Bears will face the No. 14 Zags at 7 p.m. Friday at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Bears’...
Meet the plundering Pirates: Crawford defense continues to get it right
If your team is playing football in December, then it’s probably doing something right. In No. 3 Crawford’s case, its defense has been doing a lot of things right throughout the season. Heading into a battle of undefeated squads against former district foe Tolar in the Class 2A...
