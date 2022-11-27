ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers ‘grateful to be safe’ following road-rage shooting

By Desiree Murphy
Page Six
 4 days ago

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers are “very grateful to be safe” after their vehicle was shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles earlier this month.

“I want to give my sincerest thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time,” the actress wrote in a Thanksgiving post shared to Instagram.

“The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!! We are so thankful for each and every one of you.”

Many of Richards’ fans and friends took to the comments section to share their support.

“Glad you’re both safe. ♥️ Happy Thanksgiving Denise & Aaron. 🦃,” wrote Billy Baldwin, with fellow actor John T. McCook adding, “So thankful you’re both safe…”

Robert Davi also chimed in, writing, “Prayers Dee and Aaron.”

Denise Richards says she and husband Aaron Phypers are “very grateful to be safe” following a scary driving incident in Los Angeles earlier this month.
Instagram/@Denise Richards

As previously reported, Phypers, 50, was driving his wife, 51, to Popsicle Studio LA in their gray Shelby on Nov. 14 when a male driver behind them allegedly became frustrated and began shouting at the couple.

Phypers, who was having trouble finding the film studio, eventually let the enraged driver pass them, according to TMZ , who reported that the driver then shot at the couple’s truck – striking the back end of the driver’s side.

“The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming,” the actress wrote.
Instagram/@deniserichards

No one was hurt but Richards appeared “unnerved” when she arrived to her location, the outlet reported.

A rep for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum had no comment when Page Six reached out at the time.

Following the traumatic incident, Richards clapped back at a troll who wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly.”

The “Starship Troopers” star responded by tweeting, “Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone.”

She continued, “What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…a–hole.”

