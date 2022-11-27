Read full article on original website
Devin Kaufusi Lays Out Challenges, Advantages Utah Has Against USC
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is back in the Pac-12 title game for the fourth time in five years – excluding the unique COVID-19 season in 2020. Yes, the Utes had to have a lot of things go right to get back into the championship game but that doesn’t matter, they are back.
Three Things To Watch: No. 11 Utah Vs. No. 4 USC Pac-12 Championship Edition
LAS VEGAS- The stage is set for what could perhaps be an epic rematch of one of the better games in the Pac-12 this past season. No. 11 Utah and No. 4 USC will meet up once more, this time in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game. The stakes...
What The 12-Team College Football Playoff Means For BYU, Utah, Utah State
SALT LAKE CITY – The College Football Playoff is about to enter a 12-team era. Hard to believe. But it’s happening in 2024. Fans of teams from inside the state of Utah should be excited about the change. We’ve been at the center of playoff debates here in...
Runnin’ Utes Go Wire-To-Wire, Hand No. 4 Arizona First Loss
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men’s basketball team went wire-to-wire in an upset of the No. 4 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats. The Utes hosted the Wildcats at the Huntsman Center for their Pac-12 Conference opener on Thursday, December 1. Utah defeated Arizona, 81-66. The...
Predicting BYU’s First Big 12 Football Schedule
BYU will be playing in a Power 5 conference next year. Say that out loud to yourself without smiling, I dare you. There were some rumblings that the Big 12 Conference may release the 2023 football schedule on December 1. However, a recent report from BYUtv’s Dave McCann suggests that timeline has now been moved to “mid-December.”
USC vs Utah Sold Out For Pac-12 Championship Football Game In Vegas Friday; Stadium Capacity For This Event Is 61,195
The Southern California vs Utah Pac-12 championship football game set for Friday in Las Vegas is sold out, while the conference plans to return to Allegiant Stadium in 2023 as part of an extended deal with the stadium, Raiders, LVCVA and MGM Resorts International. “MGM Resorts and the Pac-12 Conference...
Caleb Williams Is A Playmaker That Utah’s Defense Respects
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense will once more be tasked with the challenge of defending USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. Williams has proven to be prolific for the Trojans in 2022 and very likely is knocking on the door of a Heisman Trophy. Utah respects what Williams is capable of doing and know it will be another long night simply trying to “do enough” against him and the USC offense.
All The Cards Have Fallen Into Place For Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- The impossible was made possible Saturday night when all the cards fell into place for Utah football to head back to Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA beat Cal, Oregon State beat Oregon, Utah took care of Colorado, and Washington wrapped things up with a win over Washington State.
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
Jaren Hall Remains Focused On Playing In BYU’s Bowl Game
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall suffered a right ankle injury in the win over Stanford on November 26. The injury was deemed “precautionary,” and there was no break in the ankle. That’s good news for Hall, who has to decide soon whether to move...
BYU Vs. Westminster: Live Updates, Highlights, And Analysis From Vivint Arena
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball returns to action after a week in the Bahamas. However, BYU will call Salt Lake City home this week instead of returning to the Marriott Center. BYU will play two games at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. It’s the first time...
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
SALT LAKE CITY — You don't have to travel far into Utah County to find signs of its enormous growth, says Curtis Blair, the president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. "You just take a trip down into Utah Valley and you will see cranes ......
Tony Finau Debuts Utah Jazz Golf Bag, Ryan Smith On Bag
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Tony Finau has completed his opening round at the Hero World Challenge, while sporting a new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and will enter round two just three shots off the pace. Finau, who is sporting a slick new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
Utah High School Basketball Streaming Guide: Nov. 29 – Dec. 2
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
The fight to end late fees
The Young Democratic Socialists of America at Weber State University have been fighting since early this year to get rid of late fees at WSU in order to support students heavily affected by the penalty of late fees. In response to the impact late fees have, YDSA has started a...
Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City
Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
