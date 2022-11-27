Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
Community reaches halfway point to raise money for new Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Mo. — Efforts to replace the Southland Mall Christmas tree are receiving some much-needed support. Community members are close to reaching their goal in continuing their Christmas tree tradition. It is more than a tree. “It’s iconic for the area,” said Pearl Walker, I Love Whitehaven Neighborhood and...
localmemphis.com
Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
Toy drive held in honor of mother murdered in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many, the holiday season is a time to get together with family, but the season can be difficult for those who have lost a loved one. A local church is taking steps to spread the love this year after a member of its congregation was murdered, leaving behind her two young boys.
tri-statedefender.com
Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!
Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
Tennessee Tribune
Evangelist Louise Dowdy Patterson was the ‘Perfect Type’ of First Lady
MEMPHIS, TN — “I can say without reservation that we’re not closing down shop and looking to pack it in,” said Robert S. White II, sharing his thoughts and feelings about the ministry of Louise Dowdy Patterson and her legacy. Mrs. Patterson, widow of the late...
Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
actionnews5.com
Austin Peay officers buy groceries for homeowner who hasn’t eaten in 3 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Austin Peay police were advised that a homeowner had not eaten in a few days and contacted a food company in Iowa needing help with food, according to police. Officers responded to the welfare check on Saturday morning on Slocum Avenue. The homeowner did not have...
MFD responds to fire at East Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at an East Memphis restaurant on Park late Wednesday night. According to MFD, the fire broke out at Wang's Manderin housearound 10:59 p.m. No one was injured in the fired. MFD said it is still working to determine the...
Police officers help starving woman in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
localmemphis.com
Germantown parent reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buy out the '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As the city of Germantown works to buy out Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), MSCS officials are asking for a potential new high school to be built if the buyout goes through. The cost is estimated to be between $110 million and $125 million. The city of...
"Every single built-in kennel is full. Every office has a dog or more than one dog" | Memphis Animal Services asks more people to adopt and foster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Shelby County, Memphis Animal Services is experiencing one of its biggest increases in animals. There are more coming in than going out, which has now become a space crisis. The shelter takes anywhere from 25 to 30 animals a day. Both cats and dogs need...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
MLGW’s Power of Warmth applications closed after receiving more applications than units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water said they have closed applications for the Power of Warmth program due to receiving more applications than available units. The program was for qualified low-income seniors and disabled residents. MLGW and the Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc. were distributing 100 electric blankets...
‘That money is not easy money’: Loan, cash advances warning in Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get cash today!. You see the signs all over Memphis for cash advances and payday loans. It’s tempting to cash in now and pay it back later. Investigating the hidden costs that come along with them. ”In a black neighborhood, every corner a title loan,...
localmemphis.com
Methodist Hospital in the hot seat after cancelling transgender surgeries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Hospital is still under fire from the LGBTQ+ community for cancelling gender-affirming surgeries. Patients who had surgeries cancelled are losing hope, but former patients told ABC24 they’re not surprised. Tuesday, just one day after some gender-affirming surgeries were scheduled to take...
actionnews5.com
FedEx employee killed at hub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
actionnews5.com
More people living with undiagnosed cancer than pre-pandemic, study finds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new study finds a double-digit drop in the diagnosis of the 8 most common cancers because people skipped routine screenings during the pandemic. Dr. Harvey Kaufman, senior medical director and head of the health trends research program at Quest Diagnostics, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to explain why it is time to get back to your doctor.
Doctors warn parents in Mid-South to be prepared for measles outbreak
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents, here’s a warning: The flu and RSV are not the only viruses to be aware of this winter. The CDC warned that a growing number of children are “dangerously susceptible” to contracting measles, a disease once eliminated in the U.S. Doctors said...
actionnews5.com
Former Entergy buildings in Southaven to be renovated, expanded
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On Monday, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the “much-needed expansion” of two buildings that have been used by Entergy and Mississippi Power & Light for several decades. The city recently purchased the two buildings on a property located at the corner of Highway 51...
