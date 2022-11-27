ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets facing Nathan Peterman after Trevor Siemian injured his oblique during warmup

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
In a wild twist, the Bears are now down to their third-string quarterback. The Jets will now be facing Nathan Peterman instead of Trevor Siemian.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Siemian injured his oblique in warmups today so it will be Peterman, who was just called up from the practice squad Saturday as insurance for Justin Fields. As it turns out, the Bears needed to cash in that policy. It also means Peterman is now the only healthy quarterback for the Bears.

Running back David Montgomery is the emergency quarterback for Chicago. Siemian will still be the No. 2 quarterback since he is already active. Justin Fields is inactive.

The Jets are 7-point favorites, per Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 37.5. You have to wonder how ugly the day is going to be for the Bears now with Peterman against the Jets defense and with Chicago missing two starters — Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon — in the secondary.

Update: The Bears are now saying it is a game-time decision as to who the quarterback will be, as we are mere minutes away from kickoff.

