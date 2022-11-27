‘Flashdance’ Star Jennifer Beals Pays Tribute To Late Theme Song Singer Irene Cara After Her Death At 63

Image Credit: Everett Collection

Jennifer Beals, 58, is speaking out about Irene Cara‘s death. The Flashdance star, who played the main role of Alex Owens in the 1983 film, took to her Instagram page to share a smiling photo of her and the singer at the Academy Awards and a touching and heartfelt message. “Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent. It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream. #RIPirenecara,” the message read.

Jennifer’s message comes just one day after Irene’s publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed her death at the age of 63. The confirmation was made on the “What a Feeling” crooner’s official Twitter account. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Judith wrote. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home.”

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” she continued. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

A cause of death for Irene has not been released and a memorial for her fans is being planned. Shortly after her death was announced, many stars took to social media to share their sadness and words of kindness about the talent. Some of them included Debbie Allen, Diane Warren, and Questlove.

“My Heart Is Broken. #IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME!” Debbie, who starred in the television version of Fame, wrote on Twitter. “Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame,” Diane wrote in her tweet. Questlove took to Instagram and shared a post that included various photos and a message taht read, “….Now…….there is nothing. 😞. Goodbye Irene Cara. I’m Sad About This.”

Despite the sadness from her passing, Irene leaves behind an impressive legacy. The musician and actress won an Oscar and Golden Globe for the song “Fame” in 1982 and an Oscar and Grammy Award for the song “Flashdance…What a Feeling” in 1983.