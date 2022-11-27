ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Flashdance’ Star Jennifer Beals Pays Tribute To Late Theme Song Singer Irene Cara After Her Death At 63

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmyBs_0jP6YyHK00
Image Credit: Everett Collection

Jennifer Beals, 58, is speaking out about Irene Cara‘s death. The Flashdance star, who played the main role of Alex Owens in the 1983 film, took to her Instagram page to share a smiling photo of her and the singer at the Academy Awards and a touching and heartfelt message. “Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent. It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream. #RIPirenecara,” the message read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJ175_0jP6YyHK00
Jennifer’s message about Irene. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jennifer’s message comes just one day after Irene’s publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed her death at the age of 63. The confirmation was made on the “What a Feeling” crooner’s official Twitter account. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Judith wrote. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home.”

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” she continued. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMqp7_0jP6YyHK00
Jennifer, left, shared a tribute to Irene, right. (Everett Collection)

A cause of death for Irene has not been released and a memorial for her fans is being planned. Shortly after her death was announced, many stars took to social media to share their sadness and words of kindness about the talent. Some of them included Debbie Allen, Diane Warren, and Questlove.

“My Heart Is Broken. #IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME!” Debbie, who starred in the television version of Fame, wrote on Twitter. “Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame,” Diane wrote in her tweet. Questlove took to Instagram and shared a post that included various photos and a message taht read, “….Now…….there is nothing. 😞. Goodbye Irene Cara. I’m Sad About This.”

Despite the sadness from her passing, Irene leaves behind an impressive legacy. The musician and actress won an Oscar and Golden Globe for the song “Fame” in 1982 and an Oscar and Grammy Award for the song “Flashdance…What a Feeling” in 1983.

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Popculture

John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.

The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
HollywoodLife

Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac Mourn Christine McVie After Her Heartbreaking Death At 79

Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to their bandmember Christine McVie after the iconic singer/songwriter died at the age of 79. The “Edge of Seventeen” hitmaker, 74, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to share the heartbreaking message, which was also shared to the Fleetwood Mac Facebook page. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” began the post. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
266K+
Followers
24K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy