Waxhaw, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’

CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigating After CMS Student Shot in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have confirmed a 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just before 3p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that a Rocky River High student was shot. We’ve learned that student’s name is Nahzir Taylor. He was injured in the shooting after getting off the bus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

One Victim Linked to Overnight Shooting in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Police Department says one person has been shot after a shooting overnight on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill. Detectives say they notified of the 22 year old victim who was found at Gold Hill Emergency Department with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. “I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said. He never believed he would...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Accused Of Abusing 4 Month Old Boy

GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) have charged Renaldo Demetrius Johnson, age 35, of Gastonia for the felony physical child abuse of his girlfriend’s four-month-old son. At approximately 5 p.m. on November 26, GPD officers responded to CaroMont Regional Medical Center Hospital after hospital...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge

Pineville Police making changes after woman escapes handcuffs, jumps out of police car. On July 17, Pineville Police arrested 27-year-old Morgan Johnson, citing she assaulted her boyfriend and resisted arrest. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 80-Year-Old Charlotte Man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 80-year-old missing man. Jerry Dean Snider was last seen Wednesday leaving his home on August Lane around 3 p.m. He was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia wtih NC license plate FCE-1974. Police say Snider’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Identifies Victim after Deadly Shooting At McDonalds On South Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting Monday night at a McDonalds in South Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road at 7:45pm. CMPD tells WCCB that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people. In a press...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Two trucks, SUV wreck in Gaston County, road shut down

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mount Holly police are reporting an accident that has shut down N.C. 16 in northeastern Gaston County. According to the police, two tractor-trailers and an SUV wrecked at Lucia Riverbend Highway and Mountain Island Highway. Police shut down the intersection. Police say...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

