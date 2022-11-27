Read full article on original website
Related
Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’
CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
Channel 9 travels across NC looking for friends of Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE — The family of Shanquella Robinson is still searching for answers after her mysterious death in Mexico. The FBI issued an arrest warrant last week for an unidentified friend who was on that trip. Federal and international investigations into Robinson’s death are ongoing, and Channel 9 is still trying to get ahold of people she went to Cabo with.
Woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory returns to court, officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — A woman accused of a deadly workplace shooting in Hickory went before a judge Wednesday in Catawba County. Tangela and Eric Parker were the focus of a nationwide search after being on the run for six months. The couple was arrested by federal marshals after the...
Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building
CHARLOTTE — A security guard working at a Mecklenburg County building in Charlotte ended up shooting another security guard overnight, a county official confirmed to Channel 9 on Wednesday. Sometime overnight at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive, there was an “incident” that occurred between two security...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Releases Surveillance Photos Of Suspect In Blackhawk Hardware Assault
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Police are looking for a suspect wanted for assaulting an employee at the Blackhawk Hardware Store at the Park Road Shopping Center. Call Charlotte Crime Stoppers is you can help police locate this man.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigating After CMS Student Shot in East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have confirmed a 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just before 3p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that a Rocky River High student was shot. We’ve learned that student’s name is Nahzir Taylor. He was injured in the shooting after getting off the bus.
WBTV
Deputies: Man barricades himself inside camper, sets it on fire in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with an active warrant was arrested after barricading himself inside a camper before setting it on fire. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, deputies responded to a possible burglary at a camper parked on the property of Bess Chapel Road.
Four Rock Hill Teens charged with "execution" style murder
Four teenagers are being held at the State Department of Juvenile Justice charged with a November 14th murder a Rock Hill police officer called “an execution.”
cn2.com
One Victim Linked to Overnight Shooting in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Police Department says one person has been shot after a shooting overnight on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill. Detectives say they notified of the 22 year old victim who was found at Gold Hill Emergency Department with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Mother of missing child was shot, autopsy results show; person of interest spotted in North Carolina
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Autopsy results revealed a woman found dead in her Orangeburg County home suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. That is when they found the 46-year-old woman […]
WBTV
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. “I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said. He never believed he would...
wccbcharlotte.com
SC Authorities To Investigate Transfer Of Money In Failed Panther’s Training Facility Deal
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina want to know if any laws were broken dealing with public money in the failed deal to build a Carolina Panthers training facility in Rock Hill, SC. The York County Sheriff’s office issued the following joint statement:. An investigation into...
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Accused Of Abusing 4 Month Old Boy
GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) have charged Renaldo Demetrius Johnson, age 35, of Gastonia for the felony physical child abuse of his girlfriend’s four-month-old son. At approximately 5 p.m. on November 26, GPD officers responded to CaroMont Regional Medical Center Hospital after hospital...
WBTV
Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge
Pineville Police making changes after woman escapes handcuffs, jumps out of police car. On July 17, Pineville Police arrested 27-year-old Morgan Johnson, citing she assaulted her boyfriend and resisted arrest. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24...
Catawba County missionary arrested after confrontation during cross-country trip
VALE, N.C. — A missionary and his family from Catawba County claim their civil and religious rights were violated after they were arrested nearly 2,000 miles away -- near Cameron, Montana. Jesse Boyd said he and his family were on a journey across America, carrying a cross and flag,...
NC parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs
Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 80-Year-Old Charlotte Man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 80-year-old missing man. Jerry Dean Snider was last seen Wednesday leaving his home on August Lane around 3 p.m. He was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia wtih NC license plate FCE-1974. Police say Snider’s...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Identifies Victim after Deadly Shooting At McDonalds On South Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting Monday night at a McDonalds in South Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road at 7:45pm. CMPD tells WCCB that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people. In a press...
22-year-old shot in Fort Mill; no suspects
A 22-year-old man is recovering after being shot Monday night in Fort Mill, police said Tuesday.
qcnews.com
Two trucks, SUV wreck in Gaston County, road shut down
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mount Holly police are reporting an accident that has shut down N.C. 16 in northeastern Gaston County. According to the police, two tractor-trailers and an SUV wrecked at Lucia Riverbend Highway and Mountain Island Highway. Police shut down the intersection. Police say...
