WEST ORANGE, NJ — Two senior captains from the championship West Orange High School boys soccer team will play in the Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey senior all-star game on Sunday, Dec. 11. Mason Bashkoff and Justin Scavalla will be two of six Essex County high school seniors in the game, which brings together outstanding senior players from throughout the state. The friendly competition will take place at the Capelli Sports Complex in Tinton Falls.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO