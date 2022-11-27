ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield police to crack down on impaired driving this holiday season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Law enforcement officials from Bloomfield will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end-of-year “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Dec. 2 and continuing through Jan. 1, local, county and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Baraka announces first four organizations to participate in Neighborhood Investment Program

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 22 that the Newark Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark’s commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development, is part of the city’s $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark’s economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Robert S. Hayes, Jr.

Mr. Robert S. Hayes, Jr., 89, died peacefully in West Orange, NJ on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Born in Boston, MA, Mr. Hayes grew up in Cranston, RI before moving to Glen Ridge in 1960. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from New...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield Junior Bengals football teams thrive this season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Junior Bengals football teams enjoyed a great season this fall. The eighth-grade team, under head coach James McDaniel, bounced back from an 0-3 start to the season and went on a five-game winning streak, despite having a relatively inexperienced team. McDaniel said about 12 of the 20 players on the team didn’t have much experience.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS soccer players Justin Scavalla and Mason Bashkoff selected to all-star game

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Two senior captains from the championship West Orange High School boys soccer team will play in the Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey senior all-star game on Sunday, Dec. 11. Mason Bashkoff and Justin Scavalla will be two of six Essex County high school seniors in the game, which brings together outstanding senior players from throughout the state. The friendly competition will take place at the Capelli Sports Complex in Tinton Falls.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

