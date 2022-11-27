Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Gas Lamp Players are ‘singing loud for all to hear’ in upcoming production of ‘Elf’
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Gas Lamp Players will present the full-length musical “Elf” for its holiday show this year and its director, Kristy Graves, does not want anyone mistakenly thinking it is a shortened junior version. “It’s the adult main stage show,” she said in a...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield police to crack down on impaired driving this holiday season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Law enforcement officials from Bloomfield will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end-of-year “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Dec. 2 and continuing through Jan. 1, local, county and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
essexnewsdaily.com
Baraka announces first four organizations to participate in Neighborhood Investment Program
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 22 that the Newark Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark’s commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development, is part of the city’s $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark’s economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
essexnewsdaily.com
Robert S. Hayes, Jr.
Mr. Robert S. Hayes, Jr., 89, died peacefully in West Orange, NJ on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Born in Boston, MA, Mr. Hayes grew up in Cranston, RI before moving to Glen Ridge in 1960. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from New...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS alum Rob Osieja has provided guidance as a soccer and track coach for several decades
IRVINGTON, NJ — Rob Osieja has deep roots in Irvington. He grew up in Irvington. His father was an Irvington police detective, Irvington Board of Education member, and was involved with the Irvington Police Athletic League and the little league. At Irvington High School, Rob Osieja lettered in track...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football coach ‘Smoke’ Pierre selected for All-American Bowl, joining IHS senior safety Adon Shuler
IRVINGTON, NJ — When Irvington High School senior football player Adon Shuler heads to San Antonio, Texas, to participate in the All-American Bowl in January, he will have a familiar face joining him. IHS head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre has been selected to serve as an assistant coach in...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield Junior Bengals football teams thrive this season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Junior Bengals football teams enjoyed a great season this fall. The eighth-grade team, under head coach James McDaniel, bounced back from an 0-3 start to the season and went on a five-game winning streak, despite having a relatively inexperienced team. McDaniel said about 12 of the 20 players on the team didn’t have much experience.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS soccer players Justin Scavalla and Mason Bashkoff selected to all-star game
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Two senior captains from the championship West Orange High School boys soccer team will play in the Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey senior all-star game on Sunday, Dec. 11. Mason Bashkoff and Justin Scavalla will be two of six Essex County high school seniors in the game, which brings together outstanding senior players from throughout the state. The friendly competition will take place at the Capelli Sports Complex in Tinton Falls.
