Read full article on original website
Related
South Korea scrambles jets after Chinese, Russian warplanes enter air defense zone
South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets Wednesday as six Russian and two Chinese warplanes entered its air defense zone without notice. Japan's military also said it had scrambled jets in response to flights over the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, by Russian and Chinese aircraft.
Finnish PM warns Russian win would empower aggressors
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned an Australian audience Friday that a Russian victory over Ukraine would empower other aggressors and urged democracies against forming “critical dependencies” on authoritarian states such as China. Marin was speaking in Sydney at the end of...
Biden and Macron present united front against Russia in first state visit
Washington — President Biden said he has no "immediate plans" to contact Russian President Vladimir Putin, but would be "prepared" to speak with him if the Russian president is interested in finding a way to end the war on Ukraine. Mr. Biden made the remark during a joint press...
Biden discusses Ukraine, Europe's concerns with Inflation Reduction Act with French president
President Biden is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday ahead of his first state dinner since taking office. The two presidents met to discuss several topics, including the war in Ukraine and their economic policies. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano to discuss.
Emmanuel Macron on Russia and Ukraine | 60 Minutes
"The only way to find a solution would be through negotiations. I don't see a military option on the ground," French President Emmanuel Macron tells Bill Whitaker about a possible endgame to Russia's war in Ukraine. See the interview, Sunday.
Judge rejects Trump's "absolute immunity" claim in suit stemming from 2020 election
Washington — A federal judge in Washington rejected former President Donald Trump's claim of absolute immunity in a civil lawsuit involving his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The opinion issued Monday from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan stemmed from a suit filed by the...
Biden, Macron reiterate support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression
President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated a commitment to helping Ukraine fight Russia's invasion in a joint news conference at the White House Thursday. Mr. Biden also defended the Inflation Reduction Act, which Macron had reportedly called "super aggressive." The Bidens are hosting Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for a state visit. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more.
Concern rises as new Turkish media law squeezes dissent
A new law gives Turkey fresh ammunition to censor the media and silence dissent ahead of elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to prolong his two decades in office, journalists and activists say. Bicici says the government already had enough ammunition -- from anti-terror to defamation laws -- to silence the free media.
Biden hosts Macron at first state dinner of his administration
President Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House for the first state dinner of his administration. The two leaders held talks about the war in Ukraine ahead of the dinner. Ed O'Keefe has the details.
Police blow up "suspicious package" sent to U.S. embassy in Spain amid a spate of letter bombs
Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. "We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid,...
Pentagon warns of China's plans for dominance through nuclear expansion
Pentagon officials say China is on track to challenge the U.S. by accelerating its nuclear expansion. Raymond Kuo, a political scientist for the RAND Corporation, joins CBS News to share his insights on the report.
Gas prices are now lower than before Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Americans are now paying less for gasoline than they did before Russia invaded Ukraine in February as fuel prices continue to drop amid slowing demand across the globe. The average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.47, or less than the average $3.54 per gallon that motorists paid the week of February 21, when Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine, according to data from AAA.
Macron brings up election denialism during toast at White House state dinner
French President Emmanuel Macron used his toast at the White House state dinner Thursday to warn that democratic elections and other values and principles shared by both the US and France “are at risk.” “We come from the same values, principles,” Macron said as he stood next to President Biden on the South Lawn of the White House, inside a temporary glass pavilion setup for the extravagant event honoring America’s first ally. “These principles are at risk, are challenged even in our societies, in our democracies, a lot of people just want to jeopardize or reverse these principles, challenging elections,” Macron continued,...
"This is huge": Protests in China over COVID restrictions bring back memories of Tiananmen Square
Some of China's largest cities are easing COVID-19 restrictions Thursday after thousands of people blasted the government's COVID policies over the weekend in arguably China's most significant public demonstrations in decades. The protests bring back memories of unrest that erupted 33 years ago when university students led demonstrations in Beijing's...
Biden welcomes Macron to White House for state visit
President Biden greeted French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House for the first state visit of the Biden presidency on Thursday. "France and the United States are once again defending the democratic values and universal human rights which are the heart of both our nations," Mr. Biden said. Watch his remarks.
Mike Pence's senior adviser on DOJ Jan. 6 investigation and a possible 2024 run
Former Vice President Mike Pence's senior advisor Marc Short joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the Justice Department investigation into the January 6 Capitol attack, the latest Trump controversy, and whether Pence may run for president in 2024.
Senate votes to block railroad strike, impose contract rejected by unions
The Senate voted to block a railroad strike, forcing rail companies and union workers to accept the proposed settlement the White House helped negotiate in September. The bill's passage averts a nationwide disruption of rail service ahead of the holiday season. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
Hoping to avert a rail strike, U.S. House votes on union agreement
After railroad workers rejected a contract offer, the House has passed measures aimed at stopping a possible national rail strike. A strike would lead to a major blow to the economy. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the details of the legislation as it heads to the Senate and the new Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill.
Senate approves bill to avoid rail strike during holiday season
Washington — The Senate on Thursday approved a measure that will impose a labor agreement for rail workers that was brokered by the Biden administration in September, averting a nationwide disruption of rail service ahead of the holiday season. The bill passed with bipartisan support, 80 to 15, with one senator voting "present."
CBS News
576K+
Followers
73K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0