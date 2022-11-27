ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

The Associated Press

Finnish PM warns Russian win would empower aggressors

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned an Australian audience Friday that a Russian victory over Ukraine would empower other aggressors and urged democracies against forming “critical dependencies” on authoritarian states such as China. Marin was speaking in Sydney at the end of...
CBS News

Emmanuel Macron on Russia and Ukraine | 60 Minutes

"The only way to find a solution would be through negotiations. I don't see a military option on the ground," French President Emmanuel Macron tells Bill Whitaker about a possible endgame to Russia's war in Ukraine. See the interview, Sunday.
CBS News

Biden, Macron reiterate support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression

President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated a commitment to helping Ukraine fight Russia's invasion in a joint news conference at the White House Thursday. Mr. Biden also defended the Inflation Reduction Act, which Macron had reportedly called "super aggressive." The Bidens are hosting Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for a state visit. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more.
AFP

Concern rises as new Turkish media law squeezes dissent

A new law gives Turkey fresh ammunition to censor the media and silence dissent ahead of elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to prolong his two decades in office, journalists and activists say. Bicici says the government already had enough ammunition -- from anti-terror to defamation laws -- to silence the free media.
CBS News

Gas prices are now lower than before Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Americans are now paying less for gasoline than they did before Russia invaded Ukraine in February as fuel prices continue to drop amid slowing demand across the globe. The average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.47, or less than the average $3.54 per gallon that motorists paid the week of February 21, when Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine, according to data from AAA.
New York Post

Macron brings up election denialism during toast at White House state dinner

French President Emmanuel Macron used his toast at the White House state dinner Thursday to warn that democratic elections and other values and principles shared by both the US and France “are at risk.” “We come from the same values, principles,” Macron said as he stood next to President Biden on the South Lawn of the White House, inside a temporary glass pavilion setup for the extravagant event honoring America’s first ally.  “These principles are at risk, are challenged even in our societies, in our democracies, a lot of people just want to jeopardize or reverse these principles, challenging elections,” Macron continued,...
CBS News

Biden welcomes Macron to White House for state visit

President Biden greeted French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House for the first state visit of the Biden presidency on Thursday. "France and the United States are once again defending the democratic values and universal human rights which are the heart of both our nations," Mr. Biden said. Watch his remarks.
CBS News

Hoping to avert a rail strike, U.S. House votes on union agreement

After railroad workers rejected a contract offer, the House has passed measures aimed at stopping a possible national rail strike. A strike would lead to a major blow to the economy. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the details of the legislation as it heads to the Senate and the new Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill.
CBS News

Senate approves bill to avoid rail strike during holiday season

Washington — The Senate on Thursday approved a measure that will impose a labor agreement for rail workers that was brokered by the Biden administration in September, averting a nationwide disruption of rail service ahead of the holiday season. The bill passed with bipartisan support, 80 to 15, with one senator voting "present."
CBS News

CBS News

