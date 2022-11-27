ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Baseball’s 2023 Schedule Revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Dan McDonnell and the University of Louisville baseball program have released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. Louisville’s 2023 slate gets underway on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium, the first of 34 scheduled home games for the Cardinals this spring. Louisville will open the 2023 season at home for just the fifth time in Dan McDonnell’s 17 seasons at the helm of the program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
UCLA Football Defensive Lineman Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal

Another Bruin is on his way out after an extended stay in Westwood. UCLA football defensive lineman Hayden Harris is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. Harris just finished his fourth season with the Bruins, making the first three appearances of his career in 2022. Harris...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Louisville LB K.J. Cloyd Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville linebacker K.J. Cloyd has entered his name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he announced Thursday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl. "I want to thank Coach Satterfield and the entire Louisville staff for the opportunity to play...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
COSTA MESA, CA

