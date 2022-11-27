Oregon’s 5-star QB commit Dante Moore posts message to former OC Kenny Dillingham

One of the biggest questions that Oregon Duck fans have now that former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has taken the head coaching job for the Arizona State Sun Devils is whether or not the departure will have an impact on recruiting.

More importantly, will Dillingham’s absence have an impact on the commitment of 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, the No. 2 rated QB in the 2023 class.

While the two had a close relationship that was built during the recruiting process, a recent tweet from Moore might suggest that he isn’t planning to move on from the Ducks simply because the main recruiter that brought him to Eugene is no longer there.

On Sunday morning, Moore sent a message, “Go be great Dilly #Goat” to the new ASU HC.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Moore will stay committed to the Ducks, although some comments from him after winning the state championship game on Saturday night in Detroit indicate that he is still locked in with Oregon. However, it does likely show that he isn’t planning on flipping to Arizona State any time soon.

We will learn more in the coming weeks with early signing day right around the corner.

