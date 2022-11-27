Cameroon look to pull off another monumental upset at the World Cup when they play the favourites Brazil.Looking to escape Group G after their dramatic comeback against Serbia to secure a draw, the Indomitable Lions must win here, while the Selecao will want another win to retain top spot, as Serbia and Switzerland play in the other game.“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite.“I try to give them the best conditions to...

46 MINUTES AGO