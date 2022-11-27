Read full article on original website
Cameroon look to pull off another monumental upset at the World Cup when they play the favourites Brazil.Looking to escape Group G after their dramatic comeback against Serbia to secure a draw, the Indomitable Lions must win here, while the Selecao will want another win to retain top spot, as Serbia and Switzerland play in the other game.“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite.“I try to give them the best conditions to...
What the papers sayThe Mail says Manchester United will have to take on Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain if they want to sign Joao Felix in January. The paper, which refers to the reporting of Spanish outlet Diario AS, notes Atletico Madrid are willing to part ways with the Portugal forward, 23, for about £86million.A battle is brewing in Saudi Arabia for departed United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Al-Nassr have been reported as approaching the five-time Ballon d’Or winner but the Express, citing journalist Fabrizio Romano, reports their rivals Al Hilal are also willing to spend big to secure the...
