Lancaster County guinea pig breeder charged with cruelty, neglect: PETA
KIRKWOOD, Pa. — The owner of a Lancaster County guinea pig breeding operation was charged with animal cruelty and neglect following an investigation. David and Malinda King were running a breeding farm; according to PETA, Malinda King was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and seven counts of animal neglect on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
WGAL
Crews called to water rescue at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park. Officials said a male somehow went into the water, and a bystander pulled the person out before emergency responders arrived. The person...
abc27.com
State Police searching for missing York County man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 86-year-old John Meckley, of West Manchester Township, York County. Meckley was last seen wearing khaki pants, weights about 200 pounds, is five feet seven inches tall, and has gray hair, and brown eyes. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
iheart.com
Police Ask for Tips in 2014 Cold Case
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Harrisburg Police department is asking for people to come forward who might know anything about a murder from nearly ten years ago. Xavier Williams was 23 when he was killed in November of 2014. Police say they found him after he'd been robbed at the corner of Nectarine and Kittatinny Streets. He was rushed to a local hospital but later died. Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit information on the CRIMEWATCH website.
abc27.com
Emergency siren testing to take place in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will be taking place on Wed, Dec. 7. The test, which occurs two times a year, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and last for approximately three minutes. The...
abc27.com
York County man pleads guilty to vehicle, home arsons
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has pled guilty to multiple counts of aggravated arson. According to Southern York Regional Police, Robert Castro pled guilty to five counts of aggravated arson (person present inside property) and five counts of reckless burning or exploding. The negotiated plea...
abc27.com
Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA
Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
National Christmas Center brings its dose of nostalgic holiday cheer to Dauphin County
The National Christmas Center has opened in its new, temporary location for “the most wonderful time of the year” at 3950 E. Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry Township. The 18,000-square-foot exhibit brings a dose of nostalgic holiday cheer to kick off the month of December, with more than a million different Christmas artifacts collected over several decades.
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
WGAL
Stretch of Fruitville Pike closed in Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. — A stretch of Fruitville Pike is closed for emergency repairs this morning. Fruitville Pike is closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. The area is just south of Manheim. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app...
abc27.com
Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit
(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
York County resident's operating steam engine draws attention wherever it goes
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is sharing his passion for trains with the community. "This started with me probably when I was 2 [or] 3 years old," said 19-year-old Nathan Heffner. "It was something I looked at and said, 'I love that.'" Heffner owns and operates...
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to setting house, cars on fire: police
A York County man pleaded guilty to arson charges in two counties, police announced Thursday. Southern York Regional police said Robert Connor Castro, of New Freedom, took the plea in October on five counts of aggravated arson where a person is present inside a property and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
York Police K-9 Gunther Recovering After Getting Stabbed in Cornish Stand-Off
During a 10-hour stand-off in Cornish, K-9 Günther was stabbed twice. Günther is six years old and his handler is York Police Sergeant Jon Rogers. Sgt. Rogers was by his side. He told WGME 13,. My job at that point was trying to keep Gunther as safe as...
abc27.com
Former Dauphin County police officer allegedly stole guns, falsified time worked
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Dauphin County police officer was arrested after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker. According to Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, detectives arrested Christopher Still, who was formally employed with the Halifax Borough...
abc27.com
‘Santa In The Park’ announced for Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Santa Claus will be taking a break from Christmas preparations to visit children of the Harrisburg area in Reservoir Park. According to the city, Santa (and a few of his elves) will be at the Reservoir Park mansion on Saturday, Dec. 10. This annual Santa In The Park event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for families.
Central Pa. man choked 2-year-old daughter for playing in dog’s water bowl: state police
A Dauphin County man choked his 2-year-old daughter and left bruises on her throat because she was playing with the family dog’s water bowl, police said in court documents. Pennsylvania State Police have charged David C. Thomas, 33, with abusing the toddler between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 in his Wiconisco Township home.
WGAL
York City neighborhood becomes target of burglaries
YORK, Pa. — A York City neighborhood is being targeted by a string of burglaries. The burglaries started before Thanksgiving in the southwest side of York. Police believe three burglaries and one attempted burglary are the work of one person. Police say a doorbell camera captured the suspect outside...
