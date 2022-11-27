(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Harrisburg Police department is asking for people to come forward who might know anything about a murder from nearly ten years ago. Xavier Williams was 23 when he was killed in November of 2014. Police say they found him after he'd been robbed at the corner of Nectarine and Kittatinny Streets. He was rushed to a local hospital but later died. Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit information on the CRIMEWATCH website.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO