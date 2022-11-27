ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

abc27.com

State Police searching for missing York County man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 86-year-old John Meckley, of West Manchester Township, York County. Meckley was last seen wearing khaki pants, weights about 200 pounds, is five feet seven inches tall, and has gray hair, and brown eyes. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Police Ask for Tips in 2014 Cold Case

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Harrisburg Police department is asking for people to come forward who might know anything about a murder from nearly ten years ago. Xavier Williams was 23 when he was killed in November of 2014. Police say they found him after he'd been robbed at the corner of Nectarine and Kittatinny Streets. He was rushed to a local hospital but later died. Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit information on the CRIMEWATCH website.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Emergency siren testing to take place in York County

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will be taking place on Wed, Dec. 7. The test, which occurs two times a year, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and last for approximately three minutes. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County man pleads guilty to vehicle, home arsons

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has pled guilty to multiple counts of aggravated arson. According to Southern York Regional Police, Robert Castro pled guilty to five counts of aggravated arson (person present inside property) and five counts of reckless burning or exploding. The negotiated plea...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA

Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

National Christmas Center brings its dose of nostalgic holiday cheer to Dauphin County

The National Christmas Center has opened in its new, temporary location for “the most wonderful time of the year” at 3950 E. Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry Township. The 18,000-square-foot exhibit brings a dose of nostalgic holiday cheer to kick off the month of December, with more than a million different Christmas artifacts collected over several decades.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads

There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Stretch of Fruitville Pike closed in Lancaster County

MANHEIM, Pa. — A stretch of Fruitville Pike is closed for emergency repairs this morning. Fruitville Pike is closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. The area is just south of Manheim. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit

(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
DOVER, PA
FOX 43

One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Santa In The Park’ announced for Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Santa Claus will be taking a break from Christmas preparations to visit children of the Harrisburg area in Reservoir Park. According to the city, Santa (and a few of his elves) will be at the Reservoir Park mansion on Saturday, Dec. 10. This annual Santa In The Park event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for families.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

York City neighborhood becomes target of burglaries

YORK, Pa. — A York City neighborhood is being targeted by a string of burglaries. The burglaries started before Thanksgiving in the southwest side of York. Police believe three burglaries and one attempted burglary are the work of one person. Police say a doorbell camera captured the suspect outside...
YORK, PA

