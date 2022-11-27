Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
City leaders want Connecticut's fare-free bus service extension made permanent
Connecticut will be extending its fare-free bus service deadline to deadline to March 31 amid calls for it to be permanent. It was set to expire Dec. 1. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker praised this decision. Being a bus rider himself, he has often seen the benefits of free bus fare since it was first put into effect in April this year.
wshu.org
On World AIDS Day, a memorial quilt at Connecticut College comforts those close to HIV
Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. Those lost to the disease are remembered at a special exhibition at Connecticut College in New London. Over 70 panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt are on display here, many of them with names from local people in the state who live with HIV, or have died from AIDS, if the virus is left untreated.
wshu.org
Emergency shelters gear up for winter as N.H.’s housing crisis continues
Emergency overnight winter shelters open this week in some New Hampshire cities and towns, adding what shelter operators say is much-needed capacity as the weather gets colder. Year-round shelters in Keene and Manchester have already been at capacity and have had to turn some people away. “We really hate answering...
wshu.org
Ex-Connecticut Rep. Michael DiMassa testifies in West Haven fraud case
Michael DiMassa, a former state Democratic lawmaker, took the stand in federal court in Hartford on Monday, where he testified about the inner workings of West Haven city hall and how he personally walked hundreds of thousands of dollars in allegedly fraudulent checks out of the city’s finance department.
wshu.org
First flu death of the season highlights almost 6,000 cases in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed the first flu death of the year. In November, a New London County man in his 50s died from complications with the virus. In a press release, Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani warned residents of how this flu season is already one of the earliest and most severe in recent years.
wshu.org
Memo describes Suffolk County's lackluster recovery plan for cyberattack
A memo obtained by Newsday offers the most in-depth look yet at Suffolk County’s cyberattack. in September that has stymied many local government functions. The memo, written in early October by the software company CGI, said Suffolk’s cybersecurity response suffered from a conflict of interest because there wasn’t an accountable security employee in charge to handle such an attack. The memo also states that it’s not clear if the hackers have been completely removed from Suffolk’s system.
wshu.org
Yale University sued over student mental health policies
Yale University is accused in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring some to withdraw from the prestigious institution and then placing “unreasonable burdens” on those who seek to be reinstated. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut...
wshu.org
'A slap in the face': Charges for New Haven police officers fall short, Randy Cox’s family says
Five New Haven police officers face misdemeanor criminal charges stemming from a June incident that left a Black resident paralyzed from the chest down. But people close to Randy Cox say those charges fall short. The officers should have been arrested on felony assault charges instead, said Cox’s attorney, Ben...
