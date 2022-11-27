ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Arrest made after 2 shoe sellers robbed at same location in Cobb County

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6SZv_0jP6W3qc00

The Acworth Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with recent robberies that occurred at a Cobb County library.

According to police on Thursday, the victim met up with the online buyer at the North Cobb Regional Library to sell shoes. The victim was reportedly hit in the face and the suspect took the shoes and ran away.

The next day, officers responded to the same location and met with another victim who was trying to sell shoes to a buyer whom he also met online. The victim told police that two people stole the shoes from him. When he tried to take the shoes from them, the victim was allegedly pistol-whipped. The suspects ran away and the police were called.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Acworth police said they conducted a search warrant at a home with the help of Cobb County police.

Both suspects are juveniles and are facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

As the investigation continues, police said more charges may be forthcoming.

Both suspects were taken to the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — A cellphone video shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say

A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Douglasville police offering reward for info on suspect

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are asking for help locating a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Douglasville. They said information that leads to his arrest may be worth a $5000 reward. The pictured suspect was last seen walking away from Budgetel Inn on Waterway Circle on Nov. 22...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mother confesses to killing 4-year-old daughter, starting fire to hide body, East Point police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother confessed to starting a fire last week to conceal the death of her four-year-old child, East Point Fire Department officials said. Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, confessed to setting her apartment on fire at Brookfield Apartments on 3072 Washington Road to hide the body of her four-year-old daughter, officials told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.
EAST POINT, GA
Clayton News Daily

Child dies in murder/suicide on Thanksgiving in Clayton County

FOREST PARK — A Forest Park family’s Thanksgiving celebration was cut short Nov. 24 when an argument led to kidnapping charges and a murder/suicide. Suspect Lionel Edwards led Clayton County police on a car chase after his vehicle was spotted by the Jonesboro Police Department. The chase ended in a cul-de-sac in Riverdale where Edwards allegedly shot a female juvenile passenger and himself.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery Nov. 26. Multiple people broke into a business at 1341 Metropolitan Pkwy, smashing gaming machines with a hammer. They then demanded money from the clerk before fleeing in a black Kia Forte. The Forte did not have a visible license plate.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Possible human remains found in DeKalb County woods

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found in DeKalb County Monday afternoon. The DeKalb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road at around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Investigators say a caller reported finding bones...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
108K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy