South Bristol, ME

foxbangor.com

New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC

BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
BANGOR, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 371 calls for service for the period of Nov. 15-29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,874 calls for service. Nov. 17, Joshua D. Benner, 34, Newcastle, two Knox County warrants for violating condition of release and operating after habitual offender revocation, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

LOCAL NEWS

Visitors to The Lincoln County News’ website on Tuesday, Nov. 29 may have noticed an addition to its homepage. Quietly launched on what is known as Giving Tuesday, a donate button gives readers the opportunity to support the newspaper’s efforts with a direct contribution. It’s an understatement to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Can You Help A Central Maine Family Get Their Baby Quilt Back?

One Maine family is pleading with the public to help find and return an item that is extremely special to their adorable little baby. Nathaniel Bartlett, father of baby Cora, along with family is besides himself, hoping that a handmade sentimentally small child's quilt will be found. Nathaniel believes that...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

3 abandoned dogs found in a Bangor storage unit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newport man is facing animal cruelty charges after three dogs were found in September in one crate in a storage unit that wasn’t climate-controlled. The Bangor Humane Society shared heartbreaking pictures of how the three-year-old hound dogs looked when they were found. Bangor Police...
BANGOR, ME
lcnme.com

2022 LCN Calendars Now Available

The 2022 edition of The Lincoln County News calendar has officially hit newsstands with a cover perfect for the holiday season. The cover of this year’s calendar features the Second Congregational Church and Veterans Memorial Park in Newcastle, decked out in Christmas best. Lincoln County Publishing Co., which prints...
NEWCASTLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fire causes 'total loss' of Naples home

NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples caught fire Thursday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene on Bayou Road at around 1:10 p.m. One person was at the home at the time of the fire, Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox told NEWS CENTER Maine, but no injuries were reported.
NAPLES, ME
wabi.tv

Operation Safe Delivery under way in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan residents may not have to worry about any porch pirates spoiling the holiday season. For the second straight year, the Skowhegan Police Department has launched Operation Safe Delivery. Up until Dec. 22, residents can have their holiday packages delivered to the Skowhegan Police Department where...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
lcnme.com

Christmas at Nickels-Sortwell House

Start the Christmas fun with a visit to Historic New England’s 1807 Nickels-Sortwell House Friday, Dec. 2, Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a self-guided tour with guides on hand to tell stories of the house while visitors take in the holiday decorations. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets are $5 Historic New England members and Wiscasset residents, $10 general admission.
WISCASSET, ME
95.9 WCYY

You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine

Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
CASCO, ME
lcnme.com

Mobius Students Celebrate Return to In-Person Karate at the Y

Linda Porter’s favorite words are “I’ll try.”. Porter has been the sensei of a karate class filled with Mobius clients at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta for the past five years. She has taught karate, including to special needs children and adults, for 25 years, starting in western Massachusetts, where she owned her own studio. Her son has Asperger’s syndrome and took karate classes beginning at age 6.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Christmas Bird Count Set for Thomaston/Rockland Set for Dec. 18

This December, a hardy bunch of local birders will again brave the winter weather as part of the nationwide Christmas bird count. All across the country, established circles that are 15 miles in diameter will be observed and all the birds seen will be recorded. The count for the Thomaston/Rockland...
ROCKLAND, ME
ngxchange.org

New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash

GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
wabi.tv

Services announced for longtime Bangor Superintendent

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community continues to mourn the death of its former school superintendent. Her obituary says Dr. Betsy Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning in Bangor after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Webb worked in education for four decades as both a teacher and administrator and...
BANGOR, ME

