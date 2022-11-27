Read full article on original website
New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC
BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 371 calls for service for the period of Nov. 15-29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,874 calls for service. Nov. 17, Joshua D. Benner, 34, Newcastle, two Knox County warrants for violating condition of release and operating after habitual offender revocation, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.
Visitors to The Lincoln County News’ website on Tuesday, Nov. 29 may have noticed an addition to its homepage. Quietly launched on what is known as Giving Tuesday, a donate button gives readers the opportunity to support the newspaper’s efforts with a direct contribution. It’s an understatement to...
Can You Help A Central Maine Family Get Their Baby Quilt Back?
One Maine family is pleading with the public to help find and return an item that is extremely special to their adorable little baby. Nathaniel Bartlett, father of baby Cora, along with family is besides himself, hoping that a handmade sentimentally small child's quilt will be found. Nathaniel believes that...
3 abandoned dogs found in a Bangor storage unit
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newport man is facing animal cruelty charges after three dogs were found in September in one crate in a storage unit that wasn’t climate-controlled. The Bangor Humane Society shared heartbreaking pictures of how the three-year-old hound dogs looked when they were found. Bangor Police...
Sixth Annual Villages of Light Festivities Include Santa, Movie, and Parade
The sixth annual Villages of Light Festival spread the holiday spirit throughout the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle with a Santa Claus meet-and-greet, kids’ crafts, a movie, and a parade on Saturday, Nov. 26. The parade drew an excited crowd of hundreds lining Main Street. It started making...
2022 LCN Calendars Now Available
The 2022 edition of The Lincoln County News calendar has officially hit newsstands with a cover perfect for the holiday season. The cover of this year’s calendar features the Second Congregational Church and Veterans Memorial Park in Newcastle, decked out in Christmas best. Lincoln County Publishing Co., which prints...
Fire causes 'total loss' of Naples home
NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples caught fire Thursday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene on Bayou Road at around 1:10 p.m. One person was at the home at the time of the fire, Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox told NEWS CENTER Maine, but no injuries were reported.
Friend of Poland murder suspect shared videos in an effort to access extended care
POLAND, Maine — Loved ones of a murder suspect in Poland say they desperately tried to get help for a man who is now accused of killing his brother. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder for the death of Gabe Damour. A longtime friend of Butterfield said, years ago,...
Operation Safe Delivery under way in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan residents may not have to worry about any porch pirates spoiling the holiday season. For the second straight year, the Skowhegan Police Department has launched Operation Safe Delivery. Up until Dec. 22, residents can have their holiday packages delivered to the Skowhegan Police Department where...
Christmas at Nickels-Sortwell House
Start the Christmas fun with a visit to Historic New England’s 1807 Nickels-Sortwell House Friday, Dec. 2, Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a self-guided tour with guides on hand to tell stories of the house while visitors take in the holiday decorations. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets are $5 Historic New England members and Wiscasset residents, $10 general admission.
You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine
Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
They’re old guys with chainsaws. The Mainers they’re helping couldn’t be more grateful.
PORTLAND, Maine — Ever heard of a wood bank? It’s likely you haven’t because Maine has just a handful of them. The idea is straightforward: Just as food banks provide food, wood banks provide firewood to heat the homes of people who are struggling to get by.
Mobius Students Celebrate Return to In-Person Karate at the Y
Linda Porter’s favorite words are “I’ll try.”. Porter has been the sensei of a karate class filled with Mobius clients at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta for the past five years. She has taught karate, including to special needs children and adults, for 25 years, starting in western Massachusetts, where she owned her own studio. Her son has Asperger’s syndrome and took karate classes beginning at age 6.
Christmas Bird Count Set for Thomaston/Rockland Set for Dec. 18
This December, a hardy bunch of local birders will again brave the winter weather as part of the nationwide Christmas bird count. All across the country, established circles that are 15 miles in diameter will be observed and all the birds seen will be recorded. The count for the Thomaston/Rockland...
Androscoggin sheriff calls for more mental health funding in wake of Poland killing
Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson is calling on more funding for community-based mental health services following the arrest of Justin Butterfield of Poland last week for allegedly killing his brother Gabe Damour in Poland on Thanksgiving. Butterfield, 34, is facing murder charges and is being held in Androscoggin County Jail...
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
Left-Wing Maine School Board Members Lose Recall Challenge Amid Fight Over Gender Rules
A school board recall fight in the Oxford Hills School District is the latest chapter in a growing divide over the role left-wing gender theories should play in Maine schools. Tuesday night, an effort to block a recall election for two school board members in the Oxford Hills School District failed during an emergency meeting of the school board.
Services announced for longtime Bangor Superintendent
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community continues to mourn the death of its former school superintendent. Her obituary says Dr. Betsy Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning in Bangor after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Webb worked in education for four decades as both a teacher and administrator and...
