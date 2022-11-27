ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Bipartisan Vote to Avoid Catastrophic Transportation Disruption

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the following statement on her vote for a bipartisan measure to avert a catastrophic disruption in the transportation of food, fuel or other critical goods. “Today, I joined my colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bipartisan agreement preventing a catastrophic disruption...
ILLINOIS STATE
947wls.com

State of Illinois Unclaimed Property Auction taking place Next Week

Sign up and get ready to place some bids for the Illinois Treasury Unclaimed Property Auction taking place online next week. From December 5th through the 9th, you’ll have the chance to bid for over 450 unclaimed property items including jewelry, a .999 fine silver Michael Jordan basketball card, and more…
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Davenport Library Winter Wellness Event Is Free and Open to The Public!

On Monday, December 5th from 9am – 12pm at | Main, The Library will be partnering with Amerigroup, St. Anthony’s Parish, Community Health Care, Inc., Iowa Total Care and Scott County Health Department to host a Free Winter Wellness Event. Healthcare Visits, Flu Shots, COVID shots and boosters, confidential HIV/HCV testing, gift cards, winter coats and blankets, hygiene items and 75 laundry vouchers valued at $10 each (sponsored by Amerigroup) will be provided free of charge to attendees of the event.
DAVENPORT, IA
wsiu.org

Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to provide health care to people in the region

Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to help improve health care for people in the region. Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation recently renewed grants to Community Health & Emergency Services, Shawnee Health and Development Corporation and SIU Dental Hygiene. Community Health &...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

IL to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt, protect benefits

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement Tuesday to pay off the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance, replenish the fund for the future, and protect benefits for working families. Officials say the agreement will save taxpayers about $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September and preserves hundreds […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Could banks reimburse customers for Zelle scams?

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about what banks plan to do about the recent Zelle scams and an increase in Medicare open enrollment scams. He also shares details about checking with your doctor’s office before paying a bill.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Pritzker appoints new cannabis officer for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he has appointed a new replacement Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. The new appointee is Erin Johnson, who currently works at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and previously worked for former governor Bruce Rauner. “Erin Johnson’s commitment to equity will serve Illinois well as she takes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library is offering an in depth look at Christmas traditions

The Christmas season is filled with a rich history of traditions. Throughout December, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a virtual edition of their monthly Community Connections series titled, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions with Martina Mathisen” The limited-time viewing opportunity will be available starting on December 1st and running through the 31st on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7422519.
BETTENDORF, IA
97ZOK

Illinois Is Auctioning Off Unclaimed Property For The Holidays

Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from December 5 through December 9. Our online auction is a wonderful opportunity to discover rare and memorable finds, either for yourself or for that special someone who will...
ILLINOIS STATE
