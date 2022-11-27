Read full article on original website
Illinois Rental assistance available through SAL Community Services
Moline, Illinois—Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus...
Fundraising Efforts Complete for New Galesburg Public Library
After 15 years of dedicated work, community support, and generous donations, the Galesburg Public Library now has the funding needed to complete its new project. The groundbreaking for the new library occurred last April and construction is scheduled to be complete in early 2024. The Galesburg Public Library received a...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Bipartisan Vote to Avoid Catastrophic Transportation Disruption
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the following statement on her vote for a bipartisan measure to avert a catastrophic disruption in the transportation of food, fuel or other critical goods. “Today, I joined my colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bipartisan agreement preventing a catastrophic disruption...
State of Illinois Unclaimed Property Auction taking place Next Week
Sign up and get ready to place some bids for the Illinois Treasury Unclaimed Property Auction taking place online next week. From December 5th through the 9th, you’ll have the chance to bid for over 450 unclaimed property items including jewelry, a .999 fine silver Michael Jordan basketball card, and more…
Davenport Library Winter Wellness Event Is Free and Open to The Public!
On Monday, December 5th from 9am – 12pm at | Main, The Library will be partnering with Amerigroup, St. Anthony’s Parish, Community Health Care, Inc., Iowa Total Care and Scott County Health Department to host a Free Winter Wellness Event. Healthcare Visits, Flu Shots, COVID shots and boosters, confidential HIV/HCV testing, gift cards, winter coats and blankets, hygiene items and 75 laundry vouchers valued at $10 each (sponsored by Amerigroup) will be provided free of charge to attendees of the event.
Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to provide health care to people in the region
Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to help improve health care for people in the region. Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation recently renewed grants to Community Health & Emergency Services, Shawnee Health and Development Corporation and SIU Dental Hygiene. Community Health &...
Rejuvenate Housing Completes Second House In “Mid-Town” Davenport
Rejuvenate Housing, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is to “rejuvenate neighborhoods and create home ownership opportunities that promote the health and welfare of a community” has completed their second rehabbed home at 514 West 17 th Street, Davenport. This house. was donated to the organization by St. Ambrose...
IL to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt, protect benefits
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement Tuesday to pay off the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance, replenish the fund for the future, and protect benefits for working families. Officials say the agreement will save taxpayers about $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September and preserves hundreds […]
Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
Could banks reimburse customers for Zelle scams?
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about what banks plan to do about the recent Zelle scams and an increase in Medicare open enrollment scams. He also shares details about checking with your doctor’s office before paying a bill.
Visit Quad Cities Annual Destination QC! Event Highlights Tourism Impact
Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization (DMMO), held its Annual Destination QC! Event on Thursday, November 17, 2022. It brought together members of our regional community to amplify tourism’s significance, the industry’s state, and the future of Quad Cities’ tourism. Link to FY22 Annual Destination Impact Report.
Pritzker appoints new cannabis officer for Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he has appointed a new replacement Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. The new appointee is Erin Johnson, who currently works at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and previously worked for former governor Bruce Rauner. “Erin Johnson’s commitment to equity will serve Illinois well as she takes […]
Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law that eliminates cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail and goes into effect on January 1st, 2023. There is still no proposal to amend the law. On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker said the law only needs minor changes, to clarify its language. […]
Are changes coming to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers will return to Springfield on Tuesday to continue SAFE-T Act discussions. This is the last week, as they are scheduled to be in two before the law goes into effect. It is very likely that the law will see some changes by the end of this week, but whether […]
Social Security payment increases coming early to Colorado
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) As you already know, inflation is hitting Colorado hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $1,000 dollars more per household—each month for some individuals. (source)
Bettendorf Public Library is offering an in depth look at Christmas traditions
The Christmas season is filled with a rich history of traditions. Throughout December, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a virtual edition of their monthly Community Connections series titled, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions with Martina Mathisen” The limited-time viewing opportunity will be available starting on December 1st and running through the 31st on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7422519.
Illinois Treasury Department hosting online auction for unclaimed property
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Treasury Department is ramping up for the 2022 holiday auction of unclaimed property. It includes things like jewelry, collectible coins, and historic souvenirs. More than 450 items will be up for auction online from next Monday to Friday.Officials say most haven't been touched by the owners in more than ten years.
Illinois Is Auctioning Off Unclaimed Property For The Holidays
Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from December 5 through December 9. Our online auction is a wonderful opportunity to discover rare and memorable finds, either for yourself or for that special someone who will...
‘Hams for Heroes’, Illinois Pork Producers Association to donate holiday hams
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One state-wide organization is planning to go “ham” for Giving Tuesday this holiday season. In a release, the Illinois Pork Producers Association announced they will be taking part in the #GiveaHam challenge by participating in “Hams for Heroes”, an original campaign created by the IPPA to supply military families in need […]
