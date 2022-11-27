Read full article on original website
This 15-inch Dell laptop is just $250 today, but it’s selling fast
Shopping for a new Dell laptop? We’ve got one of the most amazing laptop deals for you! This Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is just $250 today, down from $330, saving you a massive $80 off the usual price. Dell laptops are big sellers, and this deal is sure to fly off the shelves, so if you like the look of it, add it to your basket and check out now, before it sells out.
There’s still time to get an Amazon Echo Dot while it’s just $15
Best Buy slashed the price of the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot to just $15 in its Amazon Echo deals for Black Friday, but nearly a week after the shopping event ended, you can still get the smart speaker for this cheap. It’s less than half its original price of $40 with a $25 discount, but there’s likely not much time left before the offer disappears. We’re not sure exactly when the bargain ends, so you need to make your purchase right now if you don’t want to miss out.
It’s Tuesday, and this $480 70-inch Cyber Monday TV deal is still live
Most Cyber Monday TV deals have already sold out, but not yet this one — Best Buy’s $60 discount for the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $450 from its original price of $510. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer as it can disappear at any moment, so if you still want to get a massive TV with a discount even after the shopping event has ended, don’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $350 off — no trade-in needed
The batch of phone deals available right now are worth searching through if a new phone is enticing to you, but if you’re looking to make a big upgrade with your next smartphone, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a $350 discount when your purchase directly from Samsung. This is the 512GB unlocked model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which means you can use it on any carrier of your choosing. This phone would typically cost $1,920. Everyone will instantly qualify for the $350 savings, and more savings are available if you have a device to trade in. Purchasers without a trade-in device will receive $100 in savings on top of the already-mentioned $350.
Samsung’s best soundbar bundle is $500 off right now
The holiday weekend brought a ton of great deals, but you may not have been able to capitalize on them. It can feel like you’ve totally missed out. However, that’s totally not the case at all, as many companies know that seasonal shopping starts at a different time for everybody. At least, that’s the impression we get when we look at this deal on a complete Dolby Atmos sound system from Samsung. This deal includes one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars (the HW-Q990B Soundbar), as well as a subwoofer and two up-firing rear speakers, at a special rate of $500 off. The price is down to $1,400 from the typical $1,900 and is proof that great savings can linger.
Almost a week after Black Friday, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is still $250 off
It’s almost a week since Black Friday, but Dell is still selling the Dell XPS 13 with a $250 discount that lowers the massively popular laptop’s price to a more affordable $749 from its original price of $999. It’s one of the best offers from the Dell laptop deals during the shopping event, so don’t miss this chance to grab it. Once the Dell XPS 13 returns to its normal price, we’re not sure when’s the next opportunity to buy it for cheaper than usual, so hurry up and take advantage of this limited-quantity deal.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 75-inch 4K TV is today
Gone are the days when you’ll need to spend at least $1,000 to buy a massive 4K TV. The 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is already relatively affordable at $800, but Best Buy decreased its price further by $300 to an even cheaper $500. This is one of the best TV deals that you can shop right now, but you need to hurry because this price for such as large screen will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers and sell out quickly.
Xbox Series S is cheaper now than it was on Black Friday
Missed out on grabbing an Xbox Series S for $250 on Black Friday at Walmart? It may not have felt like it at the time but that actually meant you could hold out for a better deal. Right now, at Walmart, you can buy an Xbox Series S for $240, saving you $60 off the usual price of $300. One of the best Xbox Series X and Series S deals around, it works out as an extra $10 off if you bought during Black Friday. Let’s take a look at why the Xbox Series S is worth buying.
Toasting … for dummies? Who really needs a smart toaster
All kinds of gadgets have added smarts: smart water bottles that track how much you drink to monitor hydration, and even self-cleaning smart toilets that can even detect signs of disease. In the kitchen, we also have cooking robots that can autonomously perform all the tasks needed to make a meal (up to and including cleaning themselves), and smart faucets that can measure precise amounts of water for baking and cooking and operate entirely hands free. But what are we to make of a smart toaster?
Get these JBL earbuds and 4 months of Music Unlimited for $25
Best Buy is giving shoppers one more chance at its Cyber Monday headphone deals with this $25 discount for the JBL Vibe 200 wireless earbuds, which halves their price to $25 from $50 originally. Every purchase also comes with a free four-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited for new subscribers. Cyber Monday ended with similar offers like this one selling out quickly, so you should hurry up in finalizing your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.
One of LG’s best 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off at Best Buy
If you’re searching for a chance at a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, look no further than Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. This brings its price down to $1,700 from its original price of $2,100 — it’s still expensive, but if you’ve got the cash and you want one of the best OLED TV deals for your living room, don’t hesitate to make this purchase immediately as the offer may disappear at any moment.
How to create a calendar in Google Sheets
Google Sheets offers quick spreadsheet tools to get organized fast, all natively part of Google Drive so you can easily share documents, collaborate on projects, and check on updates that others have made. That makes Sheets a great place to keep a calendar, such as a work calendar for a team to access or a calendar for school group projects.
Discord now lets creators make money, and it’s not with crypto
Discord announced the official opening of Server Subscriptions to servers in the U.S. on December 1. After testing different ways that Discord community leaders and creators can monetize on the platform over the last year, the brand has shared details on its pricing requirements and perks. Subscriptions can be set between $3 and $200, with server owners and community leaders being able to have a fair amount of creative freedom on what they can offer followers in exchange for a monthly fee.
Sunbird looks like the iMessage for Android app you’ve been waiting for
The idea of iMessage for Android sounds like a pipe dream, and for the most part, it is. Apps like AirMessage and Bleeper do make it possible to get iMessage on your Android phone today, but they often require complicated networking and Wi-Fi port forwarding, plus a Mac or iPhone to run in the background 24/7.
Apple will pay $50M to settle the butterfly keyboard fiasco
Years after Apple’s butterfly keyboards started acting up, it seems that the company is ready to settle. Apple’s plan to pay $50 million to settle the class-action lawsuit has just received preliminary approval from a federal judge, pushing the case one step closer to its conclusion. It’s been...
The most innovative laptops of 2022
Let’s admit it: the design of laptops hasn’t changed much over the years. And that’s OK. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t some real innovation happening. I’m not talking about just fruitless experimentation either, (though there will always be some of that too). This year was full of meaningful innovation happening in the world of laptops that make them better, more powerful, and more fun products to use — and these are the ones that really stand out.
How to sync your Alexa devices
Interested in syncing your Alexa speakers together? Speakers like Echos and other models with Alexa built in can sync up into speaker groups. This functionality allows them to play music simultaneously, act as part of a home theater, and more. If you have multiple Alexa speakers, here’s how you can...
Acer Swift Edge vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft’s 15-inch Surface Laptop, currently in its fifth generation, has been on our list of the thinnest laptops representing the 15-inch class. There’s a new laptop in town, though — the Acer Swift Edge, which challenges Microsoft’s machine in thinness while being incredibly light as well.
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 just got a bit cheaper
For anyone looking for a truly high-end gaming laptop with a good discount, Dell has one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Right now, you can buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop for $2,900 direct from Dell. Normally priced at $3,580, you save a considerable $680 off the usual price so while this isn’t a cheap gaming laptop, it is an excellent discount. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your money.
Amazon Kindle Scribe review: The Kindle just got weird, and I love it
Amazon Kindles haven’t been exciting for a while. They’re great devices for reading e-books and have been for years. But beyond that, there’s not much else to say about them. Amazon has different models with varying features and prices, but at the end of the day, a Kindle is still just a Kindle. The Amazon Kindle Scribe changes that.
