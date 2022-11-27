Read full article on original website
Birds of Prey races to feature ski-in, ski-out access to Red Tail Stadium
The Vail Valley Foundation on Wednesday issued a press release on the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Beaver Creek allowing skiers and snowboarders to access the Red Tail Stadium venue starting Friday. There will not be on-snow access for Thursday’s downhill training run. The...
Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado
Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
Howard Head Sports Medicine teams up with Vail Yeti Hockey Club
Vail Health on Tuesday issued the following press release:. Vail Health’s Howard Head Sports Medicine has been announced as the official sports performance and physical therapy provider for the 2022-2023 Vail Yeti hockey season. Vail Yeti will kick-off their winter season with a home game on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7:45 p.m. against the Jackson Hole Moose.
